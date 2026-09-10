PM begins implementing ‘Honourable’-free official communications

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today began implementing the government’s decision from his own office to drop “Honourable” and other honorifics before his title in official documents and communications. The Prime Minister has also started using the digital attendance system at his office like other officials and employees. The process of removing “Honourable” before the Prime Minister’s title from files, documents and other official communications began at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) this morning, according to the Cabinet Division. Tarique Rahman attended office at the Secretariat this morning and marked his digital attendance before entering his office, a senior PMO official told.

A Cabinet Division circular issued yesterday said that “Honourable”, “His Excellency” or any other honorific should not be used before the titles of the President, Prime Minister, ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers in official communications, documents and summaries. Officials concerned said the Prime Minister had decided to put the directive into practice at his own office, with officials instructed to use only “Prime Minister” instead of “Honourable Prime Minister” in files and other documents submitted to him. They said the move reflects the Prime Minister’s approach of giving greater importance to public service and accountability than to formal descriptions of office. Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Md Sakhawat Hossain told that his ministry had already circulated the Cabinet Division’s directive to all ministries, secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs). “Implementation of the circular has started from today. There should be no deviation from the directive in official correspondence or important documents in future,” he said. He said the directive had also been communicated across the administration through official documents and digital platforms.

Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division’s District Magistracy Branch Tanvir Ahmed told that the circular had already reached field-level administration offices across the country. “We received a few letters today where implementation of the circular was visible,” he said, adding that the directive to drop honorifics before the President and Prime Minister’s titles was being fully implemented from today. He said action would be taken if any office was found violating the directive.