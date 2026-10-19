Ishraque Hossain to Announce Resignation as State Minister today

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain will make a final announcement on his resignation as state minister for Liberation War Affairs at the National Press Club at 2pm on Monday, he said in a post on his verified Facebook account.

Ishraque said he would also speak to journalists during the event.

Announcing his resignation, Ishraque wrote on Facebook: “I have seen some civil society members writing celebratory posts on Facebook. I hope that if there is ever a need for a movement or struggle in the future, they will return to the country from abroad, inspired by nationalist ideals, and join that movement.”