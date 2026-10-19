Ishraque Hossain to Announce Resignation as State Minister today
BNP leader Ishraque Hossain will make a final announcement on his resignation as state minister for Liberation War Affairs at the National Press Club at 2pm on Monday, he said in a post on his verified Facebook account.
Ishraque said he would also speak to journalists during the event.
Announcing his resignation, Ishraque wrote on Facebook: “I have seen some civil society members writing celebratory posts on Facebook. I hope that if there is ever a need for a movement or struggle in the future, they will return to the country from abroad, inspired by nationalist ideals, and join that movement.”
Ishraque wrote that he would now work with “a hundred times more enthusiasm” against drugs as a BNP activist rather than as a member of parliament or state minister.
“Cleanliness campaigns will be further strengthened,” he wrote. “I will be able to visit different districts to build the organisational strength of Projonmo Dal across the country. Not minister, but drug eradication!”