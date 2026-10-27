Bangladesh-Japan ties to expand into energy, deep-sea port, and rail projects: PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said Dhaka wants to elevate its relationship with Japan by expanding cooperation in energy, information and communication technology, railways, infrastructure, deep-sea ports and foreign direct investment.

Rahman made the remarks at a joint press conference after a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Kantai, the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo, on Tuesday. The Bangladesh prime minister invited Japanese investors, businesses and financial institutions to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh and become partners in the country’s next phase of development.

“The partnership between Bangladesh and Japan has been built on decades of friendship, trust and mutual respect,” Rahman said. “Today, we have an opportunity to take this relationship to new heights.” “I sincerely invite Japanese investors, businesses and financial institutions to explore the investment opportunities available in Bangladesh and become partners in our next stage of development,” he said. Rahman said his government was committed to working with Japanese partners to harness Bangladesh’s economic potential through productive investment, technology transfer, skilled job creation and mutually beneficial business initiatives. “By working together, we can build a more resilient and prosperous future for our two great nations,” he said. Leaders of the two countries held productive discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership, according to the press conference. Bangladesh and Japan expressed a shared commitment to increasing cooperation in energy, information and communication technology, railways and infrastructure, deep-sea ports and foreign direct investment, Rahman said.

The two countries exchanged several memorandums of understanding in key areas during the visit, he said. A joint statement will outline the outcomes of the discussions and common priorities. Recalling Japan’s longstanding role as a development partner, Rahman said Japan held a special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh. “Our friendship is founded on mutual respect, trust and shared goals of peace, prosperity and stability,” he said. Rahman said Japan, a peace-loving country, was among the first nations to recognise Bangladesh after its independence in 1971. “Japan has made significant contributions to Bangladesh’s socio-economic progress and infrastructure development as one of our most valued development partners for more than three decades,” he said. “We are deeply grateful for this enduring friendship.”