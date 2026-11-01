Dhaka Launches Company-Based Bus Services on Seven Routes, Plans 861 Buses

Company-based bus services have been launched on seven routes in Dhaka under the city’s bus route rationalisation programme, with 861 buses planned to operate under seven transport companies. The initiative was inaugurated at Manik Mia Avenue at noon on Sunday.

Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, MP for Pabna-5 and chief coordinator of the Transport Owners-Workers Unity Council, inaugurated the programme. According to the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), the routes are: Shibbari in Gazipur to Azimpur; Tongi to Azimpur; Mirpur Zoo to Chunkutia in Keraniganj; Ghatarchar in Mohammadpur to Demra Staff Quarter; Ghatarchar to Chittagong Road-Kanchpur; Ghatarchar to Dhour in Abdullahpur; and the Mirpur-1 to Kakoli-Banani circular route.

VIP City Paribahan will operate 253 buses on the Shibbari-Azimpur route. Dhaka Dhaka City Paribahan will run 20 buses on the Tongi-Azimpur route, while Chiriakhana City Paribahan will operate 133 buses between Mirpur Zoo and Chunkutia. Ramzan Ali City Paribahan has plans to operate 80 buses on the Ghatarchar-Demra route. Three Star City Paribahan will run 120 buses between Ghatarchar and Kanchpur, while P. P. B. City Paribahan will operate 225 buses on the Ghatarchar-Dhour route. Trust Transport Service will run 30 buses on the Mirpur-1-Kakoli circular route. The combined length of the seven routes is about 200 kilometres. Both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses will operate on the routes. The Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association has set regulations for buses operating under the rationalisation system. Buses must be kept clean and roadworthy, while digital boards at the front and rear must display the route number, origin and destination, and vehicle serial number.