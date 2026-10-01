PM warns against attempts to create anarchy as ‘covert’ group, ousted regime join hands

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today warned that attempts are being made to create anarchy in the country, alleging that the “covert” force and those who fled after the ouster of the previous regime have again joined hands to hinder the government’s programmes for the people. “Today, those who fled—the ousted regime—and the covert force have joined hands again,” he said after distributing Family Cards and Farmer Cards and provide honorariums to mosque imams, muezzins, khadims and priests at Fulgazi Government Pilot High School ground this afternoon. The Prime Minister urged the people to remain alert against “covert politics” and the politics of the ousted regime, saying those involved had no programme for changing people’s fortunes and were instead engaged in politics only to capture power. “If the government’s programmes are to be implemented, we have to remain alert today,” Tarique Rahman said. “We have to remain alert and conscious about those who do covert politics, those who practise the politics of the autocratic regime and those who have no programme to change the fortunes of the people but do politics only to go to power,” he said.

The Prime Minister said attempts to create anarchy would not only affect political stability but also disrupt programmes aimed at improving people’s lives. “Today I gave Family Cards to mothers, Farmer Cards to farmers, provided honorariums to imams and muezzins and gave financial assistance to distressed people. If anarchy occurs in the country, will it be possible to carry out these activities?” he asked the gathering. Tarique Rahman said the government was gradually implementing its programmes because the people wanted a change in their fortunes and improvements in their economic and social conditions. He said the Family Card programme was intended to provide regular assistance to women, while the Farmer Card programme would gradually provide farmers with support for agricultural inputs such as fertilizer, pesticides and seeds. “Socially and economically, these people will gradually become solvent, and when the people of Bangladesh become prosperous, Bangladesh will become economically prosperous,” he said.

The Prime Minister said more than 100,000 farmers across the country had already received Farmer Cards. Referring to recent calls for “one-point” demand by leaders of different political parties, Tarique Rahman questioned whether those making such calls had any programmes such as Family Cards, Farmer Cards, canal excavation, tree plantation, honorariums for imams and muezzins or expansion of upazila health complexes. “Then what kind of politics do they practise? Where are their programmes for the people?” he asked. The Prime Minister said BNP’s programmes included implementation of Family Cards, Farmer Cards and honorariums for imams and muezzins, excavation of canals and reopening closed mills and factories. “If you have not seen these programmes, then those who are creating anarchy in the country, those who want to create disorder in the country, we have to remain alert about them,” he said. Stating the connection between the “covert” group and the ousted regime, Tarique Rahman said, “After the ousted regime fled, people from the ‘covert force’ had said they would have no objection if the former ruling group returned, stayed in the country, worked and resumed politics.” “Why would they have any objection? They have always been together,” he said, alleging that the two sides had worked together in 1986, 1991 and during the most recent election as well. “That is why they are called covert,” he said. The Prime Minister also recalled the repression on BNP leaders and activists over the past 17 years, including imprisonment and “ghost cases”, and said the people had taken to the streets against the previous regime. He said the mass movement of August 5 had forced the ousted regime to leave power after people protested and demonstrated against it.