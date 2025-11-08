বিসিএসের নমুনা ভাইভা: সিভিল সার্ভেন্ট কারা?

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় থেকে ভূগোল এবং পরিবেশ বিজ্ঞান বিষয়ে স্নাতক ও স্নাতকোত্তর সম্পন্ন করেছেন মো. আরিফ হোসাঈন। তিনি ৪৩তম বিসিএসে অংশ নিয়ে প্রশাসন ক্যাডারে চতুর্থ স্থান অর্জন করেছেন। তাঁর ভাইভার অভিজ্ঞতার আলোকে নমুনা ভাইভা তুলে ধরেছেন মোছা. জেলি খাতুন।
আরিফ হোসাঈন: After opening the door, I asked politely, ‘May I come in, sir?’
চেয়ারম্যান: Yes, come in. take your seat.
আরিফ হোসাঈন: I entered the viva room and gave salam to the board members individually, and then took my seat.
চেয়ারম্যান: You are Md. Arif Hossain. Your first choice is administration, and your second choice is customs and excise. Is it right?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Yes, sir.
চেয়ারম্যান: What are you doing now as a profession?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Currently, I’m working as a lecturer at Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad Public College, BGB Headquarters, Pilkhana, Dhaka. I teach geography up there.
চেয়ারম্যান: What is the difference between Political Geography and Cultural Geography?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Cultural geography is a branch of human geography that discusses the pattern and process of human culture across space. On the other hand, Political geography investigates the influence of geographical locations on world politics across borders.
চেয়ারম্যান: What is geopolitics?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Geopolitics is the investigation of the impacts of geographical locations and attributes of a political entity on its status in global politics and international relations.
চেয়ারম্যান: Do you think geography is a factor in foreign policy?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Yes, sir. But, there are other factors like population size, territory size, military strength, and others too.
চেয়ারম্যান: What do you mean by ‘Culture’.
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Culture is the way of living.
চেয়ারম্যান: Our constitution is made of what things?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Our national constitution has 153 articles and 7 schedules.
চেয়ারম্যান: Anything else? Preamble?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Yes, sir. Our constitution has a preamble.
চেয়ারম্যান: What does it say?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: The Preamble of our constitution is actually a guiding principle. It states the historical background, relevance, and urgency of its formulation in 4 different parts of its body.
চেয়ারম্যান: Do you think social media is good for the present society?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Yes, sir. I think so.
চেয়ারম্যান: How? Nowadays, we see a lot of disinformation on Facebook. How do you see that?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Sir, social media platforms helps social integration across the globe. However, everything has its positive and negative sides. We need to accept the positive things at first. Flooding of Disinformation on social media is a kind of challenge we need to overcome.
চেয়ারম্যান: Students are now remaining engaged on social media platforms. How do you see that?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Being a teacher, I’m anxious too about their future. But I think using social media platforms, students can learn a lot of things beyond their syllabus. It’s an opportunity for them to explore diverse knowledge bases.
এক্সটার্নাল-১: So, you are a student of geography. Tell us the types of economic activities.
আরিফ হোসাঈন: There are three types of economic activities-primary, secondary, and tertiary. Besides, there are quaternary economic activities too.
এক্সটার্নাল-১: How these three types are interrelated?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Primary economic activities are those economic activities of humans that are directly related to natural resources. e.g., agriculture, fishing, mining, etc. Secondary economic activities are involved with the processing and transformation of natural resources obtained in primary economic activities. Tertiary economic activities are all kinds of service-related activities.
When a woodcutter collects wood from the forest, it is regarded as a primary economic activity. Now we are sitting in well-furnished wooden furniture. Furniture industries have converted this wood into finished furniture goods; thus, economic activities upto there are secondary. On the other hand, employees working in furniture shops like Otobi and others are engaged in tertiary economic activities. It’s kind of a chain.
এক্সটার্নাল-১: Can you tell us migration theory?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Sorry sir, I can’t remember this right now. But I can say at least some factors. There are push and pull factors of migration.
এক্সটার্নাল-১: We see a lot of people coming to the urban areas from remote rural areas of Bangladesh. Who are they?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: Sir, actually they are climate migrants. Due to the impacts of climate change and other push factors, these people are often forced to migrate from rural areas.
এক্সটার্নাল-২: সিভিল সার্ভেন্ট কারা?
মো. আরিফ হোসাঈন: গণপ্রজাতন্ত্রী বাংলাদেশ সরকারের কর্মকর্তা ও কর্মচারী, যারা জনগণকে সেবা দেয় এবং সরকারের বিভিন্ন নীতিনির্ধারণী কর্মকাণ্ডে অংশ নেয়।
এক্সটার্নাল-২: বাংলাদেশের সংবিধানে সিভিল সার্ভেন্টদের দায়িত্ব সম্পর্কে কত নম্বর অনুচ্ছেদ বলা আছে?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: ২১(২) নম্বর অনুচ্ছেদে বাংলাদেশ সিভিল সার্ভিসের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের দায়িত্ব ও কর্তব্য সম্পর্কে বলা আছে।
এক্সটার্নাল-২: সেখানে কী বলা আছে?
আরিফ হোসাঈন: সকল সময়ে জনগণের সেবা করার চেষ্টা করা সিভিল সার্ভিসের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের অবশ্য কর্তব্য হইবে।
এক্সটার্নাল-২: খুব ভালো। বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মতিউর রহমান সম্পর্কে বলুন।
আরিফ হোসাঈন: ফ্লাইট লেফটেন্যান্ট বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মতিউর রহমান ১৯৭১ সালে মহান মুক্তিযুদ্ধের সময় করাচি থেকে একটি T-33 প্রশিক্ষণ বিমান নিয়ে পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে আসার সময় বিমান দুর্ঘটনায় শহীদ হন।
এক্সটার্নাল-২: তাঁকে কোথায় কবর দেওয়া হয়েছে।
আরিফ হোসাঈন: মিরপুর বুদ্ধিজীবী কবরস্থানে।
এক্সটার্নাল-২: আপনার ভাইভা বেশ ভালো হয়েছে। আপনি তো বেশ স্মার্ট।
আরিফ হোসাঈন: ধন্যবাদ ম্যাডাম।
চেয়ারম্যান: আপনি এবার আসতে পারেন।