বিসিএসের নমুনা ভাইভা: সিভিল সার্ভেন্ট কারা?

আরিফ হোসাঈন: After opening the door, I asked politely, ‘May I come in, sir?’ চেয়ারম্যান: Yes, come in. take your seat. আরিফ হোসাঈন: I entered the viva room and gave salam to the board members individually, and then took my seat. চেয়ারম্যান: You are Md. Arif Hossain. Your first choice is administration, and your second choice is customs and excise. Is it right? আরিফ হোসাঈন: Yes, sir.

চেয়ারম্যান: What are you doing now as a profession? আরিফ হোসাঈন: Currently, I’m working as a lecturer at Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad Public College, BGB Headquarters, Pilkhana, Dhaka. I teach geography up there. চেয়ারম্যান: What is the difference between Political Geography and Cultural Geography? আরিফ হোসাঈন: Cultural geography is a branch of human geography that discusses the pattern and process of human culture across space. On the other hand, Political geography investigates the influence of geographical locations on world politics across borders.

চেয়ারম্যান: What is geopolitics? আরিফ হোসাঈন: Geopolitics is the investigation of the impacts of geographical locations and attributes of a political entity on its status in global politics and international relations. চেয়ারম্যান: Do you think geography is a factor in foreign policy? আরিফ হোসাঈন: Yes, sir. But, there are other factors like population size, territory size, military strength, and others too. চেয়ারম্যান: What do you mean by ‘Culture’. আরিফ হোসাঈন: Culture is the way of living.