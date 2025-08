প্রশাসন ক্যাডার প্রথম চয়েস কেন

External-1: What is Hazard and Disaster?

Me: Hazard means a threat. It has the potential to cause harm to people, human activities, and the Environment.

Disaster refers to any natural or man-made incident that causes disruption, destruction, and devastation, which cannot be alleviated without external assistance.

External-1: Can you explain the Disaster Management circle?

Me: Prevention - Mitigation - Preparedness - Response - Recovery - Development.

External-1: What is Jurisdiction and mandate?

Me: Jurisdiction means to govern judge and operate within legal framework or area. Mandate may be argument or contract by individuals or Institutional.