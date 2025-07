দেশের অ্যাম্বাসেডর হিসেবে কীভাবে নেগোসিয়েশন করবেন

মো. বাদল মিয়া: স্যার দাঁড়িয়ে বলব?

চেয়ারম্যান: দাঁড়িয়ে বললে আমাদের দেশের মানসম্মান থাকবে? বসেই বলুন।

উত্তর: Assalamu Alaikum. It is my honor and privilege to represent Bangladesh before Your Highness. I bring warm greetings and heartfelt respect from the Honorable President and Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, as well as from the people of our nation. Bangladesh is a committed to peace, development, and international cooperation. Our bilateral relations with Qatar are rooted in brotherhood and mutual respect. We deeply appreciate Qatar’s continued support, particularly in hosting over Four million Bangladeshi expatriates and we are committed to strengthening cooperation in labor, trade, energy and investment. Your Excellency, I urge Qatar to recruit more labor from our country. We have 100 Specialized Economic Zones and I also urge Qatar to invest in this sector. As Ambassador, it is my sincere commitment to work tirelessly to deepen the strategic partnership between our two brotherly countries. I believe our relations will continue to flourish for the mutual benefit of our peoples. May Allah bless you and the State of Qatar.

চেয়ারম্যান: Thank you.