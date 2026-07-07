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Army's 34th Engineer Construction Brigade speaks out about waterlogging in Chittagong
Published: 3:21 PM, 7 July 2026
Army's 34th Engineer Construction Brigade speaks out about waterlogging in Chittagong
Topics:
Chittagong
waterlogging
Bangladesh Army
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