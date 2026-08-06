Ajker Patrika
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50 mm Rain Sweeps Capital in 24 Hours, Storm Likely in South

Ajker Patrika Desk
50 mm Rain Sweeps Capital in 24 Hours, Storm Likely in South
File photo

Monsoon rain continued across Dhaka and several parts of Bangladesh, with the capital receiving 50 mm in the past 24 hours, while the Bangladesh Meteorological Department warned on Thursday of rain and gusty winds of up to 60 km/h in coastal areas and asked river and coastal ports there to display Signal No. 1.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough extends through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and the central part of Bangladesh to Assam. One of its extensions stretches into the north Bay of Bengal. The monsoon is currently fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the north Bay of Bengal.

The Storm Warning Centre of the Meteorological Department said this morning that under the influence of squally or gusty winds coming from the south and southeast, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar may experience temporary rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty or squally winds at speeds of 45 to 60 km/h.

River ports and coastal seaports in those areas have been advised to display Signal No. 1.

The weather forecast for today said most places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and many places in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions, may experience temporary light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds.

The forecast also said that moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may occur at places across the country. Day and night temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged nationwide.

Topics:

BangladeshweatherRain
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