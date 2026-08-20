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Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir elected 23rd President of Bangladesh

Ajker Patrika Desk
Updated: 7:57 PM, 20 August 2026
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir elected 23rd President of Bangladesh
Photo: BNP Media Cell

BNP candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected the 23rd President of Bangladesh after securing 255 votes, according to the official result announced by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.

Mirza Fakhrul defeated Oli Ahmad, the candidate backed by the 11-party alliance, who received 88 votes in the presidential election.

PM declares Mirza Fakhrul as President candidate from BNPBNP,-ajker-patrika

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin formally declared Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir the winner.

Topics:

Prime MinisterBNPPresidentMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirElection Commission
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