Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir elected 23rd President of Bangladesh

BNP candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected the 23rd President of Bangladesh after securing 255 votes, according to the official result announced by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.
Mirza Fakhrul defeated Oli Ahmad, the candidate backed by the 11-party alliance, who received 88 votes in the presidential election.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin formally declared Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir the winner.
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