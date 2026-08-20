Voting for Presidential election starts

Voting for the country’s much anticipated Presidential election began this afternoon at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The voting began at 2:00 pm and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break. At the beginning of the balloting, the Acting President, the Speaker, the Prime Minister, and presidential candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir cast their votes. Acting President Hafiz Uddin Ahmad and Acting Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal cast vote at 2:10 pm, while Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at 2:11pm.

Before the balloting CEC AMM Nasir Uddin briefed the lawmakers about the voting procedure Voting is taking place for the presidential election for the first time in 35 years as more than one candidate is contesting the post. BNP candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and opposition Jamaat-led 11-party alliance contender Col (retd) Oli Ahmad are the candidates. With BNP holding an absolute majority in the Parliament, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is widely expected to be elected as the country’s 23rd President. Under Article 70 of the Constitution, the lawmakers will lose their seats if they vote for any candidate going against their respective party decision.

The last contested presidential election was held on October 8, 1991, when BNP candidate Abdur Rahman Biswas defeating Awami League backed candidate Justice Badrul Haider Chowdhury to become the country’s 11th President. Abdur Rahman Biswas secured 172 votes, while Badrul Haider Chowdhury received 92. Since then, no voting was required in the successive presidential elections as a single candidate was elected uncontested in each election. Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, who is the election officer for the polls, is conducting the balloting and will announce the election result immediately after the vote count in the Parliament. Then the Election Commission will publish the election result in an official gazette today. Each ballot paper has two parts- a counterfoil and the ballot portion. The counterfoil will contain three pieces of information and a blank space: the serial number, the name of the MP and the divisional number (constituency number) provided by the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat. An MP needs to sign his or her full name in the designated space before receiving the ballot paper. The names of the contesting candidates were printed on the right-hand side of the ballot paper in alphabetical order in Bangla. There is a designated space beside each candidate’s name where MPs need to sign their full names and cast their votes. A total of 349 MPs are voters in the presidential election as the Chattogram-4 parliamentary seat remains vacant.

The voters include 247 BNP lawmakers, 77 Jamaat MPs, eight NCP lawmakers, eight independent MPs, three Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis MPs, and one each from Bangladesh Jatiya Party-BJP, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolon, Khilafat Majlis, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party. BJP, Gono Odhikar Parishad and Ganosamhati Andolon are allies of the ruling BNP. The ruling camp has 250 lawmakers who are expected to vote for Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in this presidential election. On the other hand, Jamaat, NCP, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Khilafat Majlis and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party are components of the 11-party opposition alliance. The opposition camp has 90 lawmakers in Parliament, who are expected to vote for Oli Ahmad. On July 24 last, Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned as President and Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad took charge as the acting President.

According to Article 123(2) of the Constitution, an election to fill the vacant office of the President must be held within 90 days of the post becoming vacant due to resignation. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Nurul Islam Moni said the newly elected president will take oath at Bangabhaban on Friday evening. He said this at a press conference at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday afternoon following a meeting of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Parliamentary Party.