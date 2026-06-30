From winner to Judge: Amimul's the Diana Award journey

When Md. Amimul Ehsan Khan received the Diana Award in 2022, he never imagined that just four years later, he would return, not as a nominee, but as one of the people responsible for selecting the world’s next generation of young changemakers. The Bangladeshi youth leader has recently been appointed to the judging panel for the 2026 Diana Award, one of the world’s most respected honours celebrating young people who are making a lasting social impact. His appointment marks a remarkable journey from award recipient to international judge and offers valuable insight into what it truly takes to earn one of the highest recognitions in global youth leadership. For many ambitious young people, international awards often seem distant or unattainable. Amimul believes otherwise. "The award is never about collecting certificates," he says. "It is about creating real, measurable change in people’s lives." More Than an Award Established in 1999 in memory of Princess Diana, the Diana Award honours young people whose leadership has transformed communities through sustained social action. Administered by the UK charity The Diana Award, operating under the patronage of the British Royal Family, the programme celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to solving social challenges.

Recipients are recognised for long-term contributions across diverse fields including education, healthcare, environmental protection, human rights, gender equality, climate action, mental health, and community development. Rather than rewarding isolated acts of volunteering, the award recognises consistency, leadership and evidence of meaningful, lasting impact. Inspired by Princess Diana For Amimul, Princess Diana’s humanitarian legacy became a source of inspiration long before he entered the world of international youth leadership. Her compassion, humility and commitment to serving humanity inspired me from an early age," he recalls. "Receiving an award that carries her name and later returning as a judge has been an extraordinary journey." Today, Amimul works as Project Management Lead at the global youth-led organisation Awareness 360 while also serving as Marketing Manager at the Asian Business Network in Japan. A graduate in International Relations from Tokyo International University, he has spent years working with young people across multiple countries on leadership and social development initiatives. Building Impact, Not a Résumé Amimul received the Diana Award in recognition of his sustained work promoting gender equality, women’s empowerment, menstrual health awareness, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). During that period, he organised more than 30 educational workshops, directly reached over 2,500 participants, and helped engage more than 500 youth leaders from over 40 countries in community initiatives. His work has since expanded significantly. As head of project management at Awareness 360, he now oversees fellowship programmes that provide leadership training, mentorship, and capacity-building opportunities for nearly 50,000 young people across more than 70 countries. His experience reflects what Diana Award judges consistently seek: long-term commitment supported by tangible evidence of social impact.

What Judges Actually Look For Young people aged between 16 and 24 are generally eligible for the Diana Award, although they cannot nominate themselves. Instead, nominations must come from someone familiar with their work—such as a teacher, mentor, employer, or organisational leader. According to Amimul, many applicants misunderstand what distinguishes successful nominations. "Organising a few events or participating in volunteer activities is not enough," he explains. "Judges want to see sustained leadership, measurable outcomes, and a genuine commitment to solving real problems." Evidence matters. Applicants are expected to demonstrate how their initiatives have improved lives over time, rather than simply listing activities or positions held. From Award Recipient to International Judge Each year, the Diana Award assembles an international panel comprising experienced educators, researchers, social leaders, and previous award recipients. Amimul’s appointment to the 2026 panel recognises not only his own achievements but also his continued leadership in international youth development.