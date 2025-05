৪১ বছর বয়সে ৭ উইকেট নিয়ে গড়লেন রেকর্ড, কে এই ক্রিকেটার

Congrats to Samanthi Dunukedeniya for taking 7 wickets today.



She becomes the 4th woman to take a 7-wicket-haul in T20Is.



The 41YO ended with 7/15.



She joins Rohmalia, Overdijk, Stocks in the list. pic.twitter.com/rZnsccPuht — Krithika (@krithika0808) May 2, 2025

