Shahid Kapoor insisted on air purifiers during Delhi schedule of 'Cocktail 2' amid poor AQI

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna filmed several portions of their romantic entertainer 'Cocktail 2' at real locations, with Sicily and Delhi serving as major backdrops. While overseas filming progressed smoothly, the Delhi schedule reportedly came with its own set of challenges due to the city's deteriorating air quality.

Times of India reported, a line producer associated with the film, Sumit Tyagi, recently shared an anecdote about the actor's reported concerns over Delhi's pollution levels during an appearance on The Shivam Podcast.

Shahid reportedly refused to step out without air purifiers