Shahid Kapoor insisted on air purifiers during Delhi schedule of 'Cocktail 2' amid poor AQI

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna filmed several portions of their romantic entertainer 'Cocktail 2' at real locations, with Sicily and Delhi serving as major backdrops. While overseas filming progressed smoothly, the Delhi schedule reportedly came with its own set of challenges due to the city's deteriorating air quality.
Times of India reported, a line producer associated with the film, Sumit Tyagi, recently shared an anecdote about the actor's reported concerns over Delhi's pollution levels during an appearance on The Shivam Podcast.
Shahid reportedly refused to step out without air purifiers
According to Tyagi, the production team was informed that Shahid Kapoor would not leave his vanity van for outdoor filming unless air purifiers were arranged. The sequence was being shot at Cyber City in Gurugram, making the request difficult to implement since the location was completely open.
Recalling the incident, he said, "This was for Shahid, so we can't call them useless. Because Shahid had said that I won't get out of the van. He would just take off the mask before the shot; otherwise, he had a mask on the entire time."
Tyagi further questioned the practicality of the arrangement, saying, "We were shooting in Cyber City. How can an air purifier help there? It is all open."
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