নতুন ট্রেন্ড ন্যানো ব্যানানা, নিজের থ্রিডি ফিগারিন বানাবেন যেভাবে

৩. এরপর ফিগারিন তৈরি একটি প্রম্পট দিতে হবে। গুগল এক্সে (টুইটার) একটি অফিশিয়াল প্রম্পট শেয়ার করেছে, যেটি ব্যবহার করে তৈরি করা যাবে থ্রিডি ফিগারিন।

প্রম্পটটি হলো—

‘Create a 1 / 7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations. ’

৪. ওপরের প্রম্পটি কপি করে জেমিনি টেক্সট বক্সে পেস্ট করতে হবে।

৫. এরপর ‘জেনারেট’ বাটনে ক্লিক করুন। কয়েক সেকেন্ডেই রেজাল্ট চলে আসবে। পছন্দমতো না হলে প্রম্পট বা ছবি পরিবর্তন করে আবার চেষ্টা করুন।

ওপরের প্রম্পট ছাড়াও নিচের প্রম্পটগুলো ব্যবহার করতে পারেন।

প্রম্পট ১

‘A realistic 1 / 7 scale figurine of a sitting Shiba Inu, mirroring the iconic "Doge" meme expression, stands on a clear acrylic base atop a sleek wooden desk. The desk is meticulously organized, with a monitor showing the 3D sculpting process, displaying wireframes, textures, and fine details of the Shiba Inu character. A BANDAI-style toy box sits nearby with bright illustrations matching the figurine and other internet meme characters. Warm, directional light from a desk lamp highlights specific features of the figurine, creating a cozy and focused atmosphere. ’

প্রম্পট ২

‘A realistic 1 / 6 scale commercialized figurine of a smiling man in a black hoodie and a baseball cap, standing with hands in pockets, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk on a round transparent acrylic base with no text. The computer screen displays the ZBrush modeling process of this specific figurine. Next to the computer screen is a BANDAI-style toy packaging box, featuring two-dimensional flat illustrations of the man and other similar meme characters as original artwork. ’