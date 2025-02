লিবিয়ার সৈকতে ২০ জনের গলিত লাশ, সবাই বাংলাদেশি বলে ধারণা

#Libya 27.01.25 - CID jointly with Ambulance and Emergency Service recovered 5 unidentified bodies of #migrants washed ashore with a boat in Al-Aqila area (west of Brega). The bodies were transferred to hospital morgue for completion procedures. #migrantcrisis #DontTakeToTheSea pic.twitter.com/kaOpfpViWY — Migrant Rescue Watch (@rgowans) January 27, 2025

