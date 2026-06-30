BD parliament passes anti-gambling prevention bill with up to 7 Years in Jail

Bangladesh’s National Parliament on Tuesday passed the Anti-gambling Prevention Bill 2026, setting penalties of up to seven years’ imprisonment for offences including gambling, online gambling, match-fixing and spot-fixing.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed placed the Gambling Prevention Bill 2026 in parliament for passage. Speaker disposed of opposition lawmakers’ proposals for public opinion review, referral to a select committee and amendments by voice vote. The bill was later passed by voice vote.

The new law is being enacted by repealing the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Under the bill, any person found directly or indirectly involved in gambling will face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 200,000, or both.

Anyone convicted of online gambling or remote gambling will face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 10 million, or both.