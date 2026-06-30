Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
National

BD parliament passes anti-gambling prevention bill with up to 7 Years in Jail

Staff Correspondent
Updated: 7:42 PM, 30 June 2026
BD parliament passes anti-gambling prevention bill with up to 7 Years in Jail
File Photo

Bangladesh’s National Parliament on Tuesday passed the Anti-gambling Prevention Bill 2026, setting penalties of up to seven years’ imprisonment for offences including gambling, online gambling, match-fixing and spot-fixing.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed placed the Gambling Prevention Bill 2026 in parliament for passage. Speaker disposed of opposition lawmakers’ proposals for public opinion review, referral to a select committee and amendments by voice vote. The bill was later passed by voice vote.

The new law is being enacted by repealing the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Under the bill, any person found directly or indirectly involved in gambling will face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 200,000, or both.

Anyone convicted of online gambling or remote gambling will face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 10 million, or both.

A person involved in online betting will face up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 50 million, or both.

The punishment for match-fixing and spot-fixing will be up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine not exceeding Tk 10 million, or both.

The passed bill defines 24 categories, including online and remote gambling, betting or wagering, bookmaker, match-fixing and spot-fixing, and sets out 14 types of penalties depending on the nature of the offence, including fines, imprisonment or both.

The bill also defines gambling, gambling premises, gambling equipment, digital assets, digital gambling platforms, digital wallets, totalizator, and online and remote gambling.

Topics:

BangladeshParliamentSalahuddin AhmedGambling Prevention Billonline gamblinglawmatch fixingpunishment
Google News Icon

Follow us on Google News for the latest updates

Most Read
Latest
1
2
3
4
5

Related