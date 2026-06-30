BD parliament passes anti-gambling prevention bill with up to 7 Years in Jail

Bangladesh’s National Parliament on Tuesday passed the Anti-gambling Prevention Bill 2026, setting penalties of up to seven years’ imprisonment for offences including gambling, online gambling, match-fixing and spot-fixing.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed placed the Gambling Prevention Bill 2026 in parliament for passage. Speaker disposed of opposition lawmakers’ proposals for public opinion review, referral to a select committee and amendments by voice vote. The bill was later passed by voice vote.
The new law is being enacted by repealing the Public Gambling Act of 1867.
Under the bill, any person found directly or indirectly involved in gambling will face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 200,000, or both.
Anyone convicted of online gambling or remote gambling will face up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 10 million, or both.
A person involved in online betting will face up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 50 million, or both.
The punishment for match-fixing and spot-fixing will be up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine not exceeding Tk 10 million, or both.
The passed bill defines 24 categories, including online and remote gambling, betting or wagering, bookmaker, match-fixing and spot-fixing, and sets out 14 types of penalties depending on the nature of the offence, including fines, imprisonment or both.
The bill also defines gambling, gambling premises, gambling equipment, digital assets, digital gambling platforms, digital wallets, totalizator, and online and remote gambling.
A cabinet committee headed by finance minister has been constituted to revise the Visa Policy 2006. The committee has been constituted in a cabinet meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat today with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair. The committee will recommend amendment to the existing vi1 hours ago
The Bangladesh government has approved retrospective promotions, arrears of pay and allowances, and other financial benefits for 150 retired, removed, released and dismissed officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force after reviewing applications from officers said to have faced discrimination and inju2 hours ago
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today warned of tougher action against those involved in spreading propaganda and misinformation about Bangladesh through social networking platforms. “The government would not tolerate any attempt to damage the country's image internationally,” he said. Speaking du3 hours ago
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) today reduced the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and auto gas, lowering the retail price of a 12kg LPG cylinder by Tk 357 and auto gas by Tk 16.53 per litre. Under the revised rates, a 12kg LPG cylinder will now be sold at Tk 1,528, down from3 hours ago