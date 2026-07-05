Laws to be updated to meet evolving digital realities: Info Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon today said the existing laws, rules and policies under his ministry's jurisdiction will be updated to keep pace with the new realities created by the rapid advancement of technology and the expansion of the digital ecosystem.
"Initiatives would be taken to enact new laws where necessary," he said.
The minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting on updating existing laws and formulating new legislation at the ministry's conference room here today
He directed the officials concerned to review the legal frameworks of different countries and prepare practical, contemporary recommendations suited to Bangladesh's realities.
He said digital technology has become deeply integrated into people's daily lives, thinking, communication and social behaviour.
"While technology has brought immense benefits to people, it has also created new types of risks and challenges. Identifying these challenges and bringing them under an effective legal framework are now the need of the time," he said.
Swapon said the ministry had already begun reviewing all existing laws, rules, regulations and policies under its jurisdiction.
He said the officials concerned would submit recommendations promptly after examining which laws require modernization, where new legislation is needed and in which areas legal gaps exist.
The minister said the scope of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had once been largely confined to the print and broadcast media.
However, he said, the rapid expansion of digital platforms and the broader digital ecosystem has given rise to numerous new media, many of which remain outside the scope of existing legislation.
"It is, therefore, essential to modernize the country's legal framework in line with the changed realities," he added.
The minister said the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States have already enacted various laws to regulate digital platforms and address emerging technology-driven challenges.
He said the officials concerned had been assigned to study and review the modern legal frameworks and experiences of those countries to help develop an effective legal structure compatible with Bangladesh's own realities.
Swapon also said bringing cyberspace, digital transmission and various technology-based services under an orderly regulatory framework would require coordinated efforts involving both government and private stakeholders.
In this regard, he stressed the need to seek opinions from the relevant agencies, technology experts and telecommunications and infrastructure-related institutions.
The minister also instructed the officials concerned to identify emerging challenges promptly, determine the relevant stakeholders, define areas of responsibility and seek expert advice where necessary.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mahbuba Farzana, Additional Secretary Shah Alam, members of the ministry's legal panel and senior officials attended the meeting.
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