Laws to be updated to meet evolving digital realities: Info Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon today said the existing laws, rules and policies under his ministry's jurisdiction will be updated to keep pace with the new realities created by the rapid advancement of technology and the expansion of the digital ecosystem.

"Initiatives would be taken to enact new laws where necessary," he said.

The minister made the remarks while chairing a meeting on updating existing laws and formulating new legislation at the ministry's conference room here today

He directed the officials concerned to review the legal frameworks of different countries and prepare practical, contemporary recommendations suited to Bangladesh's realities.

He said digital technology has become deeply integrated into people's daily lives, thinking, communication and social behaviour.

"While technology has brought immense benefits to people, it has also created new types of risks and challenges. Identifying these challenges and bringing them under an effective legal framework are now the need of the time," he said.

Swapon said the ministry had already begun reviewing all existing laws, rules, regulations and policies under its jurisdiction.