অষ্টম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি

গত সংখ্যার উত্তর

1. Answer:

(a+ v) sound - an empty or meaningless noise.

(b+ i) voice - the sound uttered through the mouth of living creatures.

(c+ iv) surly - inevitably or without any fail.

(d+ iii) share - to divide or distribute the full or part portion of something of others.

(e+ vi) decide - to settle something in dispute or doubt.

or, Answer:

(a) has (b) did (c) could (d) talked (e) other.

2. Answer:

(a)True (b) True (c) True (d) False (e)True (f)Ture

3. Answer:

(a) A frog makes a sound like this.

(b) A frog sound croak croak.

(c) All the animals requested bluster to teach them how to sing.

(d) Moxie and Pluck talked with the fox and the rat.

(e) Bluster was sleeping in his bed when Moxie and Pluck went to his house.

(f) The animals decide not to tell the birds about their plan.

4. Answer:

The Frog

The frog is a kind of small animal. It lives part of its life in water and the other part of it on land. The frog eats insects small animals like earthworms, minnows and spiders. The enemies of the frog are bats, fish, turtles, snakes and even human beings. We should protect the frogs from being extinct because they are the part of our national environment.

লেখক: সিনিয়র শিক্ষক, বিএএফ শাহীন কলেজ, কুর্মিটোলা, ঢাকা।