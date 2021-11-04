সপ্তম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি

সামসুল হক খান স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ ডেমরা, ঢাকা।

Changing Sentences

8. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) Everybody knows about the Royal Bengal tiger of the Sundarbans (Interrogative).

(b) It is known to all for its ferocity (Negative).

(c) Now the number of Royal Bengal tiger is decreasing (Negative).

(d) The hunters are very greedy. (Exclamatory).

(e) We should take care of this world famous animal (Interrogative).

9. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) A woman is the worst sufferer in our country. (Interrogative)

(b) She is not independent. (Affirmative)

(c) Doesn't she depend on man? (Assertive)

(d) She leads a very miserable life. (Exclamatory)

(e) But they should be granted equal rights by us. (Interrogative)

10. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) Mr. Jahidur Rahman is a very old man. (Exclamatory).

(b) But he is not inactive at all. (Affirmative)

(c) He always gets up early. (Interrogative)

(d) He is very wise. (Negative)

(e) Isn't he always respected by all? (Affirmative)

11. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) Rina and Mina are good friends. (Make it Negative)

(b) They are in class nine. (Interrogative)

(c) Harun is as bright as Mamun. (Make it Interrogative)

(d) They are very helpful. (Make it Exclamatory)

(e) They help the weak students in the class. (Interrogative)

12. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) Water is called life by us. (Interrogative)

(b) It is very necessary for us. (Exclamatory)

(c) We cannot but drink it. (Affirmative)

(d) But we must drink pure water. (Negative)

(e) Otherwise, we cannot enjoy a good health. (Affirmative)

13. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) Iron is a very useful metal. (Exclamatory)

(b) Isn't it used for construction purpose? (Assertive)

(c) Bangladesh imports iron from other countries. (Interrogative)

(d) It is a heavy metal. (Negative)

(e) There is no building without iron. (Affirmative)

14. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) It is no use memorising answer for any examination. (Interrogative)

(b) Who does not want to be happy on earth? (Assertive)

(c) As soon as the thief saw the police, he ran away. (Negative)

(d) Life is nothing but full of actions. (Interrogative)

(e) We cannot but help the poor. (Affirmative)

15. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) Kamal liked the late spring. (Interrogative)

(b) What a nice bird it is! (Assertive)

(c) Alam is the best boy in the class. (Interrogative)

(d) Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)

(e) We should remove illiteracy from our locality. (Imperative)

Answer:

8. (a) Who doesn't know about the Royal Bengal Tiger of the Sundarbans?

(b) It is not unknown to all it for its ferocity.

(c) Now the number of Royal Bengal Tiger is not increasing.

(d) How greedy the hunters are!

(e) Shouldn't we take care of this world famous animal?

9. (a) Isn't a woman the worst sufferer in our country?

(b) She is dependent.

(c) She depends on man.

(d) What a miserable life she leads!

(e) But shouldn't they granted equal rights by us?

10. (a) What an old man Mr. Jahidur Rahman is!

(b) But he is very active.

(c) Doesn't he always get up early?

(d) He is not unwise at all.

(e) He is always respected by all.

11. (a) Rina and Mina are not bad friends.

(b) Aren't they in class nine?

(c) Isn't Rina as bright as Mina?

(d) How helpful they are!

(e) Don't they help the weak students in the class?

12. (a) Isn't water called 'life' by us?

(b) How necessary it is for us!

(c) We must have to drink it.

(d) But we cannot but drink pure water.

(e) Otherwise, we are unable to enjoy a good health.

13. (a) What a useful metal iron is!

(b) It is used for construction purpose.

(c) Doesn't Bangladesh import iron from other countries?

(d) It is not a light metal.

(e) Every building has the use of iron.

14. (a) Is it any use memorizing answer for any examination?

(b) Everybody wants to be happy on earth?

(c) No sooner had the thief seen the police than he ran away.

(d) Is life anything but full of actions?

(e) We must help the poor.

15. (a) Didn't Kamal like the late spring?

(b) It is a very nice bird.

(c) Isn't Alam the best boy in the class?

(d) Everybody wants to succeed in life.

(e) Let us remove illiteracy from our locality.

