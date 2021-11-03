সপ্তম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি

Changing Sentences

1. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5 = 5

(a) Education is a very powerful thing to change a society. (Exclamatory)

(b) No nation can prosper neglecting education. (Interrogative)

(c) It teaches us to be conscious of our rights and responsibilities. (Interrogative)

(d) Nothing but education gives us the light of knowledge. (Affirmative)

(e) So, everybody must realize it and act accordingly. (Negative)

2. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) Truthfulness is the greatest of all virtues in man. (Interrogative)

(b) It brings peace of mind. (Interrogative)

(c) We should respect a truthful person. (Imperative)

(d) A truthful person is respected everywhere. (Negative)

(e) He leads a very happy life. (Exclamatory)

3. Read the following text and change the sentences directed. 1×5=5

(a) He plays football. (Interrogative)

(b) None can do this. (Interrogative)

(c) Every mother loves her child. (Negative)

(d) Alas! I have failed in the exam. (Assertive)

(e) Nobody likes him. (Affirmative)

4. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) English is a very important language. (Exclamatory)

(b) Health is the most important asset. (Interrogative)

(c) We should work hard to do well in every examination. (Imperative)

(d) Who does not like tea? (Assertive)

(e) We must grow more tea. (Negative)

5. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) Poverty is the greatest problem in our country (Interrogative).

(b) The poor cannot enjoy their life at all. (Affirmative)

(c) They only curse their fate (Negative).

(d) By working hard, they can improve their condition (Negative).

(e) Many do not think poverty to be a curse. (Affirmative).

6. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1×5=5

(a) The Padma is one of the biggest rivers in Bangladesh. (Interrogative)

(b) It is very furious in the rainy season. (Exclamatory)

(c) The river is very turbulent. (Negative)

(d) Everybody knows this. (Interrogative).

(e) Tourists from home and abroad visit its shore. (Interrogative)

7. Read the following text and change the sentences as directed. 1x5=5

(a) A mobile set is light to carry. (Interrogative)

(b) It not expensive. (Affirmative)

(c) Only wicked persons use it for evil purpose. (Negative)

(d) It is very easy to operate. (Negative)

(e) A mobile set is the most useful thing. (Interrogative)

Answer

1. (a) What a powerful thing education is to change a society!

(b) Can any nation prosper neglecting education?

(c) Doesn't it teach us to be conscious of our rights and responsibilities?

(d) Only education gives us the light of knowledge.

(e) So, everybody cannot but realize it and act accordingly.

2. (a) Isn't truthfulness the greatest of all virtues in man?

(b) Doesn't it bring peace of mind?

(c) Let us respect a truthful person.

(d) A truthful person is not disrespected anywhere.

(e) What a happy life he leads!

3. (a) Doesn't he play football?

(b) Can anyone do this?

(c) There is no mother but loves her child.

(d) It is a matter of great sorrow that I have failed in the exam.

(e) Everybody dislikes him.

4. (a) What an important language English is!

(b) Isn't health the most important asset?

(c) Let us work hard to do well in every examination.

(d) Everybody likes tea.

(e) We cannot but grow more tea.

5. (a) Isn't poverty the greatest problem in our country?

(b) The poor can hardly enjoy their life.

(c) They curse nothing but their fate.

(d) Without working hard, they cannot improve their condition.

(e) Many think poverty to be a blessing.

6. (a) Isn't the Padma one of the biggest rivers in Bangladesh?

(b) How furious it is in the rainy season!

(c) The river is not calm at all.

(d) Who doesn't know this?

(e) Don't tourists from home and abroad visit its shore?

7. (a) Isn't a mobile set light to carry?

(b) It is inexpensive.

(c) None but wicked persons use it for evil purpose.

(d) It is not difficult at all to operate.

(e) Isn't a mobile set the most useful thing?