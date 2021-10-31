প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, আজ আমরা পঞ্চম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি unit-22, lesson-1, 2-এর seen passage নিয়ে আলোচনা করব। seen passage থেকে একটি composition-সহ চারটি প্রশ্ন থাকে। তোমরা ভালো করে passageটি পড়ে প্রশ্নগুলোর উত্তর করবে এবং পরে উত্তরগুলো মিলিয়ে নেবে।

Read the given text and answer the questions 1-4.

Laila and Bithi are friends, but they are very different. Laila likes to run in the park and swim. She is very active. She also likes to talk. Here mother says, “ Oh, Laila! You’re so talkative.” On the other hand, Bithi is a quiet person. She doesn’t like running or swimming. She enjoys reading. She especially loves storing about other countries.

1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in column B (there is two extra)

Or, Fill in the gaps with the best word from the box. Find the information in the text. There are extra words which you need not use.

Bithi; should; Feels; Careful; Seems; opposite; means; Have

(a) Bithi — to be happy .

(b) Laila — that she is introvert.

(c) Different men — got different personalities.

(d) They — not under estimate anybody.

(e) We should be — of different personalities.

vi. not alike in character or quality.

vii. to a particular or to an exceptional degree.

2. Read the following statements, Write ‘True’ for correct statement or ‘False’ for incorrect statement.

(a) Laila and Bithi are friends.

(b) They both like to run in the park.

(c) Laila’s mother says, ‘Laila, you are so quiet.’

(d) Bithi does not like running or swimming.

(e) Bith is a talkative girl.

(f) Bithi likes to read stories about other countries.

3. Answer the following the questions.

(a) Who are Laila and Bithi?

(b) What does Laila like?

(c)What type of girl is Laila?

(d) How does Laila’s mother feel of her talking?

(e) What kind of person is Bithi?

(f) What does Bithi like?

4. Write a short composition on ‘Good Friendship’ by answering the following question;

a) What is good friendship?

b) Why is it necessary?

c) What do you get from good friendship?

d) What does good friendship express?

e) Who are good friends?

লেখক: সিনিয়র শিক্ষক, বিএএফ শাহীন কলেজ, কুর্মিটোলা ঢাকা।