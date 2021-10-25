সপ্তম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ তোমাদের ইংরেজি বিষয়ের article নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Fill in the gaps with a, an or the and put a cross (X) where no article is needed. 1×5 = 5

1. Rafsan, determined to do well in (a) --- examination began to work hard. But he was not (b) --- healthy boy. So, he had been suffering (c) --- lot of troubles. He decided to consult a doctor. He made (d) --- appointment. At (e) --- appointed time he went to the doctor’s clinic.

2. Bangladesh is (a) ---agriculture country. Here most of (b) --- people live below poverty level. So, poverty is a big problem. (c) --– efficient banking system can remove proverty to (d) ---- great extent. Setting up of industries can also remove poverty. Many people can work in (e) --- industry.

3. The 16th December is a red letter day in the history of Bangladesh. On this day, we achieved victory at the cost of (a) --- bloody war. Bangladesh came into being as (b) --- independent country. It occupied a place in the world map. Every year we observe (c) --- day with due solemnity. We remember (d) --- supreme sacrifice of our heroic sons. It is (e) ---memorable day in our national life.

Answer:

1. a) the b) a c) a d) an e) the

2. a) an b) the c) an d) a e) an

3 a) a b) an c) the d) the e) a