এসএসসির ইংরেজি

দ্বিতীয় পত্র

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ তোমাদের ইংরেজি বিষয়ের Right forms of verbs

নিয়ে আলোচনা করব।

Complete the following text with right forms of the verbs given in the box. 10

1. work; commit; respect; occur; know; sacrifice; have; follow; remember; stand

Love for one’s own country (a) — as patriotism. Everyone should (b) — a great love for his country. Many of our freedom fighters (c) — their lives in 1971 for the sake of our country. The countrymen (d) — them forever. Some people are (e) — persistently for the development of the country. They are also patriots. Everybody (f) — a patriot. When any natural calamity (g) — in the country, a patriot (h) — by the affected people. We (i) — footprint of the patriots. We should refrain from (j) — any crime that is harmful to our country.

2. take; eat; deserve; be; thrive; cause; run; know; fail; do

Everybody (a) — that food adulteration (b) — a crime. Adulterated food is poisonous and (c) — diseases. People, (d) — this kind of food, (e) — victim to liver disease, cancer, kidney failure and so on. Some businessmen who are avaricious and (f) — after money only (g) — this heinous work .They (h) — on the miseries of others. They (i) — punishment. Some strict measures should be (j) — to stop this abominable task of the greedy businessmen.

3. cheat; face; require; buy; be; try; think; have

Price hike of household products (a) — now a problem for us. Every day we (b) — it. Most of our people (c) — low income are in danger. They (d) — of purchasing meat and fish as they (e) —. The price of vegetables is also high. We are to bargain (f) — simple products. Many times the buyers (g) —. There (h) — a fixed price for every time. Then it (i) — possible to make the buyers free from harassment. Government (j) — to fulfill our expectation.

4. be; make; want; travel; fulfill; win; invent; wonder; unveil; be come; lose.

Men a) — to fly in the sky like a bird. They b) — attempt after attempt to fly up in the sky. At last their dream c) — true. They d) — airplanes, and they e) — able to fly high up in the sky. The moon f) — an object of mystery to men. They were g) — at her soothing beam, For a long time men had cherished to h) — to the moon and i) — her mystery. They made experiments to find out how to j) — their desire.

Answer:

1. a) is known b) have

c) sacrificed d) will remember e) working

f) respect g) occurs

h) stands i) should follow

j) committing

2. a) knows b) is c) causes

d) eating e) fall f) run

g) do h) thrive i) deserve j) taken

3. a) is b) face c) having d) cannot think e) require f) to buy g) are cheated. H ) must be/ should be i) will be j) is trying

4. (a) wanted; (b) made;

(c) came; (d) invented; (e) were;

(f) was; (g) wondered; (h) travel; (i) unveil; (j) fulfill

আক্তার জাহান সুমি

সহকারী শিক্ষক, আইডিয়াল স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ মতিঝিল, ঢাকা।