বিসিএস ভাইভা: কৃষি কর্মকর্তার একটা কাজের কথা বলুন

৪৩তম বিসিএসে কৃষি ক্যাডারে সুপারিশপ্রাপ্ত হয়েছেন মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি। তিনি বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের কৃষি বিভাগ থেকে স্নাতক পাস করেছেন। তাঁর বিসিএস ক্যাডার পছন্দক্রম ছিল পররাষ্ট্র, প্রশাসন, ... কৃষি। আনুমানিক প্রায় ১৬ মিনিটের মতো ভাইভা বোর্ডে ছিলেন তিনি। তাঁর ৪৩তম বিসিএসের ভাইভা অভিজ্ঞতা শুনেছেন আনিসুল ইসলাম নাঈম।

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: কলবেলের সাউন্ড শুনে অনুমতি নিয়ে ঢুকে পড়লাম। এরপর সবাইকে সালাম দিলাম।

চেয়ারম্যান: Suppose you are an ambassador, now deal with european Official on investment in transportation sector.

ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: Thank you. Honorable members of the European Parliament, I am deeply honored to address you today as the Ambassador of Bangladesh, to shed light on the immense potential for investment in the transport sector of my country. Before introducing my country I would like to remember the name of the greatest Bengali of all time, the father of the nation and the architect of the Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh, a nation with a rich cultural heritage and a rapidly growing economy, stands at a pivotal moment in its development trajectory. As we strive to achieve sustainable growth and enhance connectivity both domestically and globally, the transport sector emerges as a critical focal point for investment and collaboration. Investing in Bangladesh’s transport infrastructure offers a multitude of opportunities for mutual benefit. Our strategic geographic location, nestled between South and Southeast Asia, positions us as a key gateway for regional trade and connectivity initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative. Furthermore, Bangladesh’s burgeoning economy and expanding middle class create a burgeoning demand for efficient and modern transport solutions. Investment in roads, railways, ports, and aviation infrastructure not only facilitates economic growth but also enhances social inclusion by improving access to essential services and employment opportunities. In conclusion, I urge the esteemed members of the European Parliament to seize the opportunity to engage with Bangladesh in the transport sector, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships that drive sustainable growth, enhance connectivity, and contribute to the prosperity of our nations and the world at large.

চেয়ারম্যান: I said about Transport, you have delivered Mega project. Is this relevant enough or not? (smiley face)

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: Not Sir. I am sorry Sir.

চেয়ারম্যান: আচ্ছা আপনি যেহেতু কৃষির ছাত্র। কৃষকদের ন্যায্য দাম পাওয়ানোর জন্য বাজার ব্যবস্থা কেমন হওয়া উচিত? নিজের মধ্যে কোনো ইউনিক চিন্তা মাথায় এলে সেটা বলুন।

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: জি স্যার, আমার কিছু নিজস্ব প্ল্যান আছে। সরকার কর্তৃক উপজেলা পর্যায়ে মূল্য নির্ধারণ করে দেওয়া এবং উপজেলাভিত্তিক মিনি হিমাগার তৈরি করে দেওয়া; যেন অবিক্রীত শস্য দীর্ঘ মেয়াদে সংরক্ষণ করা যায়। অভিজ্ঞতার জন্য প্রতিবেশী দেশ ভারতের কৃষক সংগঠন এবং রাজ্য সরকারের কৃষি বাজার ব্যবস্থা পর্যবেক্ষণ করা যেতে পারে।

চেয়ারম্যান: আর কিছু?

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: স্যার, এ ছাড়া কোল্ড স্টোরেজের... ... ...(স্যার থামিয়ে দিলেন)

চেয়ারম্যান: কোল্ড স্টোরেজ অনেক ব্যয়বহুল। (এরপর এক্সটার্নাল ম্যামকে প্রশ্ন করতে বললেন)

এক্সটার্নাল-১: আচ্ছা, কৃষি কর্মকর্তার একটা কাজের কথা বলুন।

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: কৃষকদের সঙ্গে সরকারের কার্যক্রমের সংযোগ করিয়ে দেওয়া।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: What is parasitoid?

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: A parasitoid is an organism that spends a significant portion of its life cycle living on or inside another organism, known as the host, ultimately leading to the host’s death.

এক্সটার্নাল-১: ডেঙ্গু প্রতিরোধে আপনার পদক্ষেপ কী হবে?

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: বসুন্ধরা মডেল। কেমিক্যাল ইসরাইলেন্সিস ব্যবহার করা।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: নেটিভ এন্টোমোলজির উদাহরণ দিন।

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: সঠিক উত্তর দিতে পারিনি।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: একজন কর্মকর্তা হয়ে আইপিএম অ্যাপ্লিকেশনটা কীভাবে কৃষক সমাজে প্রচার করবেন?

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: কৃষকদের অর্থ বাঁচবে, প্রাথমিকভাবে শুধু এতটুকু প্রচার করে অ্যাটেনশন নেব তাদের।

[আমার উত্তর শুনে তাঁরা তিনজনেই হাসলেন এবং ব্যাখ্যা করতে বললেন।]

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: প্রতিনিয়ত কমছে কৃষিকাজের লোক। ফসল কাটার সময় শ্রমিকসংকট হয় প্রতিবছরে। সামনে এ সংকট আরও বাড়বে। তাই এ সমস্যার একটা সমাধানে কৃষি যন্ত্রগুলো অল্প সময়ে অনেক বেশি কাজ করে। আর এগুলো ব্যবহারে লোকও লাগে কম। কিন্তু এর জন্য দরকার যৌথ খামার বা সমবায়ী কৃষিব্যবস্থা। কারণ বাংলাদেশের খেতগুলো ছোট ছোট। আবার সব কৃষক একই সময়ে চাষাবাদ করেন না। সবার বীজতলা একসময় গজায় না, স্বভাবতই তাই চারা রোপণের সময়ও হয় ভিন্ন, ধানও তাই একসময়ে পাকে না। একই কাজের জন্য বিভিন্ন জমিতে আলাদা সময়ে কৃষি যন্ত্রগুলোর ব্যবহার। তাই কোনো একটি এলাকার কোনো একটি কৃষিপণ্য চাষের পুরো প্রক্রিয়াকে যদি একই সিস্টেমের আওতায় নিয়ে আসা যেত, তাহলে কিন্তু জমির আল বজায় রেখেও লাভজনকভাবে যন্ত্র ব্যবহার করা যেত। বোরো চাষে এ রকমেরই একটা কার্যকর উপায় বের করেছেন কৃষিবিজ্ঞানীরা। পদ্ধতিটির নাম দিয়েছেন তাঁরা সিনক্রোনাইজেশন প্র‍্যাকটিস। (এই উত্তরে ম্যাম খুব খুশি হয়েছিলেন বিধায় আর প্রশ্ন করেননি)

এক্সটার্নাল-২: What is climate and atmosphere?

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: answered assumedly.

এক্সটার্নাল-২: What is the difference Between climate and atmosphere?

মো. ইমাম হোসেন জ্যোতি: Atmosphere is the layer of gases surrounding the Earth and consists of mainly Nitrogen and oxygen, while climate refers to the long-term patterns and averages of atmospheric conditions in a given area. The atmosphere is one of the major components that influence climate, but climate indicates a wide range of environmental factors and their interactions.

অতঃপর এক্সটার্নাল স্যারের সম্মতিতে চেয়ারম্যান স্যার বললেন, ঠিক আছে আপনি যান।