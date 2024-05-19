নমুনা ভাইভা: SMART শব্দের প্রতিটি বর্ণ কী অর্থ বহন করে?

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের লেদার ইঞ্জিনিয়ারিং বিভাগ থেকে স্নাতক পাশ করেন নাফিস সাদিক। পরে এমবিএ ডিগ্রি অর্জন করেন একই বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের আইবিএ থেকে। পড়াশোনা শেষে ৪১তম বিসিএসে ট্যাক্স ও ৪৩তম বিসিএসে প্রশাসন ক্যাডার হিসেবে সুপারিশপ্রাপ্ত হয়েছেন। ৪৩তম বিসিএসের ভাইভা অভিজ্ঞতা সম্পর্কে বিস্তারিত জানিয়েছেন তিনি। আমি: May I come in, Sir?

চেয়ারম্যান: Yes, Please.

আমি: আসসালামু আলাইকুম।

চেয়ারম্যান: Have a seat.

আমি: Thank you.

চেয়ারম্যান: নাফিস এটা আপনার কততম বিসিএস?

আমি: 43rd. is my 2nd attempt for civil service.

চেয়ারম্যান: As I can see you have been recommended as an Assistant Commissioner of Taxes in 41st BCS. Are you not satisfied with your job? Why do you want to switch?

আমি: Sir, I’m very satisfied with Taxation service and it was in one of the top positions of my choice list. But when I started off my preparation for Civil Service, I always dreamt myself as an admin cadre. And sir, I believe administration service would enable me with a more diverse portfolio of work where I would have the opportunity to work in the grassroot levels of the country and in places where I’ll be able to use my knowledge and experiences which I’ve gathered over the years in a more profound way.

চেয়ারম্যান: Okay, Smart Bangladesh and Digital Bangladesh নিয়ে বলুন। এদের মধ্যে কোনো পার্থক্য আছে?

আমি: Smart Bangladesh is the upgraded version of Digital Bangladesh. Digital Bangladesh was first introduced by our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back in 12th December, 2008 which dealt mostly with the digitalization of government services. Whereas "Smart Bangladesh" incorporates all facets of modern life and consists of 4 pillars. 1. Smart Economy 2. Smart Citizen 3. Smart Government 4. Smart Society. It is a follow up of the digital Bangladesh agenda with the aim of becoming a smart, digitally literate county by 2041.

চেয়ারম্যান: SMART শব্দের প্রতিটি বর্ণ কী অর্থ বহন করে?

আমি: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Timely। স্যার, I’m sorry I can’t recall what "R" stands for right now.

চেয়ারম্যান: আপনার জানা উচিত ছিল। Nafis look around you. I meant look around the Country; What do you see?

আমি: Sir, I see a democracy which has developed in all sectors over the last 52 years, doing great economically, acclaimed across the world for its achievements in gender equality, poverty elevation, infrastructural development, disaster management and is still thriving.

চেয়ারম্যান: Okay tell me, can a Country do well under autocracy?

আমি: Sir, I don’t think a country can thrive or excel under autocracy. Because even if the county is doing good economically, but that would not Reflect the aspirations of its citizens. Thus, it would not be a sustainable development.

এক্সটার্নাল-১: আমাদের দেশে CETP কোথায় আছে? এবং সেটা কি এফেক্টিভ?

আমি: আমার দেখা মতে হাজারিবাগে ট্যানারি ইনডাস্ট্রিয়াল স্টেটে CETP রয়েছে। কিন্তু এটি সেই অর্থে কার্যকর ভাবে কাজ করতে পারছে না বলে ধলেশ্বরী নদীও বুড়িগঙ্গার মতো দূষিত হচ্ছে।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: হাজারিবাগের CETP অ্যাকটিভ না কেন?

আমি: স্যার, মূলত যে পরিমাণ waste water regularly discharge হচ্ছে, সে তুলনায় উপস্থিত CETP এর ক্যাপাসিটি কম এবং সলিভ ওয়েস্ট ট্রিটম্যান্ট এর ব্যবস্থা নেই।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: রূপপুর পারমাণবিক বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রের কাঁচামাল কি?

আমি: ইউরেনিয়াম।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: ইউরেনিয়াম কী? বাংলাদেশে কোথায় পাওয়া যায়? আমরা রূপপূর পারমাণবিক কেন্দ্রের জন্য কোথা থেকে সংগ্রহ করছি।

আমি: এটি একটি তেজস্ক্রিয় খনিজ পদার্থ যা প্রকৃতিতে আকরিক হিসেবে পাওয়া যায়। বাংলাদেশে কুলাউড়া পাহাড় ও কক্সবাজারে বালুর সাথে মিশ্রিত অবস্থায় পাওয়া যায়। আমরা রাশিয়া থেকে সংগ্রহ করছি।

এক্সটার্নাল-২: Nafis, Do you know the Tax-GDP ratio of Bangladesh?

আমি: It’s around 7.5%.

এক্সটার্নাল-২: Do you know its one of the lowest across the world?

আমি: Yes sir, I’m aware of that.

এক্সটার্নাল-২: Then why do you want to switch? We need more energetic Officers like you who can help increase the tax revenue of the country.

আমি: Sir, Taxation is a wonderful cadre service and I’m absolutely satisfied with it. But since I started preparing for civil service, administration was my dream and hence I’m here to try my luck. So that even if I don’t get recommended, I don’t have any regrets later on. To add with it Sir, I think even after being a part of the administrative service I can help in improving the tax portfolio.

এক্সটার্নাল-২: How?

আমি: স্যার অন্যান্য আয় বহির্ভূত কর সংগ্রহের মাধ্যমে ও কর রাজস্ব সংগ্রহে কোন সমস্যা মোকাবিলায় ট্যাক্স ক্যাডারদের সহায়তা করার মাধ্যমে।

এক্সটার্নাল-২: কী কী এমন কর আছে?

আমি: জল কর, ভূমি কর, হোল্ডিং ট্যাক্স।

এক্সটার্নাল স্যার-১: আমাদের সংবিধানের মূলনীতিগুলো জানেন?

আমি: জি স্যার। আমাদের সংবিধান ৪টি মূলনীতির ওপর প্রতিষ্ঠিত। যথা : জাতীয়তাবাদ, সমাজতন্ত্র ও শোষণমুক্তি, গণতন্ত্র ও মানবাধিকার, ধর্মনিরপেক্ষতা ও ধর্মীয় স্বাধীনতা।

এক্সটার্নাল স্যার-১: ঠিক আছে, আপনি আসুন।

আমি: ধন্যবাদ, স্যার।

অনুলিখন: শাহ বিলিয়া জুলফিকার