বিসিএস ভাইভা: প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বিশেষ উদ্যোগগুলো কী কী

৪১তম বিসিএসে আনসার ক্যাডারে নিয়োগ পেয়েছেন মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম। তিনি খুলনা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় থেকে ফিশারিজ অ্যান্ড মেরিন রিসোর্স টেকনোলজি বিষয়ে স্নাতক পাস করেন। তাঁর ৪১তম বিসিএসে ক্যাডার পছন্দ ছিল যথাক্রমে পুলিশ, প্রশাসন, কাস্টমস, আনসার...। তাঁর বিসিএস ভাইভা অভিজ্ঞতা শুনেছেন আনিসুল ইসলাম নাঈম।

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: অনুমতি নিয়ে প্রবেশ করে সবাইকে সালাম দিলাম।

চেয়ারম্যান: Please, have your seat. So, Mr Islam, what are you doing now?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Sir, presently I am working as an assistant manager (admin) in Bakhrabad Gas Distribution company limited.

চেয়ারম্যান: It’s not your subject related job. Did you do any subject related job?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Yes sir, for few months.

চেয়ারম্যান: Where, when?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Sir, after my graduation I worked as a research assistant in a project.

চেয়ারম্যান: Your current job is not related to your subject. And your 1st choice is also not related to your subject. So how do you relate?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Sir It’s true that there is no direct relation between my subject and my job or my 1st choice. But throughout my graduation, I have studied different courses like economics, community management, resource management, different laws etc which will definitely help me to work in police.

চেয়ারম্যান: Why police is your first choice?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Sir, working in police will give me the chance to help all sorts of people in the society as everyone may need police. From rich to poor, child to old—police is needed. And uniform job is more valued in the society and I am also eager to have the experience of UN mission.

চেয়ারম্যান: How can you better the image crisis of police?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: I think we should spread the positive works more and more and make everyone believe that police is friend to every kind of people and they are ready to help 24 hours by 7 days.

চেয়ারম্যান: Is it important?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: I think, yes.

চেয়ারম্যান: Why is it important?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Sir, now a days internet and social media play an important role. So if we publish positive news, it will create positive impact as well.

চেয়ারম্যান: How do you pass your leisure time?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Sir, I love to travel.

চেয়ারম্যান: Why travelling?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: First of all it gives me mental refreshment. And travelling helps to explore different things.

চেয়ারম্যান: Why do you think travelling is important?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Mental refreshment, having new experience.

চেয়ারম্যান: Where did you travel recently?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Chandranath hill and bashbaria sea beach.

চেয়ারম্যান: What learnings you got there?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Sir, in my graduation I have studied several courses including ecology, marine resources etc. Travelling these places, I have seen them live and understood different topics practically.

চেয়ারম্যান: Is this learning important?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Obviously yes sir!

চেয়ারম্যান: Is academic learning less important?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Sir, i think both academic and practical are important.

চেয়ারম্যান: So do you think the govt. is taking any step to balance the academic and experiment based knowledge?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: Yes sir. Govt. is taking several steps like changing the courses, education policy, involvement of experts etc.

এক্সটার্নাল-১: মেরিন প্রটেক্টেড এরিয়া কী?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: স্যার, সামুদ্রিক জলজ প্রাণী এবং সামুদ্রিক জীববৈচিত্র্য সংরক্ষণের উদ্দেশ্যে সমুদ্রের নির্দিষ্ট এরিয়া ঘোষণা করা, যেখানে মৎস্য ও অন্যান্য প্রাণী আহরণ এবং অন্যান্য কিছু কার্যক্রম নিষিদ্ধ করা হয়।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: বাংলাদেশে আছে?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: জি স্যার।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: নাম বলেন।

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: সেন্ট মার্টিন দ্বীপসংলগ্ন বঙ্গোপসাগরের ১ হাজার ৭৪৩ বর্গকিলোমিটার এলাকা।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: ইকোসিস্টেম এবং বায়োডাইভারসিটির মাঝে পার্থক্য কী?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: ইকোসিস্টেম বলতে জৈব ও অজৈব উভয় উপাদানের মাঝে সম্পর্ক কিন্তু বায়োডাইভারসিটি বলতে জৈবিক বৈচিত্র্যতা বোঝায়।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: ইকোসিস্টেমের প্রয়োজন কী?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: পরিবেশ সুষ্ঠু রাখা, জীববৈচিত্র্য ঠিক রাখা, নিরাপদ খাদ্য প্রভৃতির কারণে এটা প্রয়োজন।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: সোয়াচ অব নো গ্রাউন্ড এবং বিশেষ বৈশিষ্ট্য কী? কী কী প্রজাতি পাওয়া যায়?

মো. সাজ্জাদুল ইসলাম: সোয়াচ অব নো গ্রাউন্ড হলো বঙ্গোপসাগরে অবস্থিত একটি গভীর সমুদ্র খাদ। এটি একটি সামুদ্রিক সংরক্ষিত এরিয়া। এখানে বিভিন্ন ধরনের বিরল জীববৈচিত্র্য দেখতে পাওয়া যায়। যেমন: কচ্ছপ, ডলফিন, হাঙর ইত্যাদি।

এক্সটার্নাল-১: ভালনারেবল স্পেশিসের ২টি নাম বলুন। কারা এই নামকরণ করে?