এসএসসির প্রস্তুতি: ইংরেজি দ্বিতীয় পত্র

প্রিয় এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। আজ তোমাদের জন্য ইংরেজি দ্বিতীয় পত্র বিষয়ের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ কিছু Changing Sentences তুলে ধরছি। আশা করছি তোমরা উপকৃত হবে।

1. Read the text and change the sentences as directed.

(a) Reading sincerely can help students to do well in the exams. (Passive)

(b) They must remember the story ‘The Hare and Tortoise’. (Negative)

(c) The hare ran very swiftly at the last moment. (Exclamatory)

(d) We should be respectful to others. (Negative)

(e) How boastful the hare was! (Assertive)

(f) There was little doubt that he was over confident. (Negative)

(g) On the other hand, the sluggish tortoise kept the fight on. (Negative)

(h) Though he knew that the hare was one of the fastest animals in the jungle, he challenged him. (Comparative)

(i) We should be self-confident like the tortoise. (Imperative)

(j) At the same time, we should be industrious. (Negative)

2. Read the text and change the sentences as directed.

(a) Water logging is one of the worst problems of Dhaka city. (Positive)

(b) To solve water logging problem is difficult. (Negative)

(c) We hope the authority will address this problem soon. (Imperative)

(d) Government has taken some measures to solve this problem. (Passive)

(e) The problem must be addressed properly. (Active)

(f) What a miserable life we lead in the rainy season! (Assertive)

(g) We have to go with this problem. (Negative)

(h) No other phenomenon is as intolerable as this problem. (Superlative)

(i) The people living in the slum suffer terribly. (Exclamatory)

(j) Nothing is as bad as this problem. (Comparative)

3. Read the text and change the sentences as directed.

(a) The student studying regularly can expect a good result. (Negative)

(b) But most of our students are inattentive to their studies. (Negative)

(c) They waste their valuable time idly. (Passive)

(d) Wasting time is very harmful for them. (Exclamatory)

(e) By repeating this they make poor result. (Passive)

(f) Everybody hates them then. (Negative)

(g) They are treated badly even by their family members. (Active)

(h) Failing in the examination results in inferiority complex. (Passive)

(i) No other student in the class is as bad as a failed student. (Superlative)

(j) So a student should be aware of studying regularly and attentively to do well in the examination. (Negative)

Answers:

1. (a) Students can be helped to do well in the exams by reading sincerely.

(b) They must not forget the story ‘The Hare and the Tortoise.’

(c) How swiftly the hare ran at the last moment!

(d) We should not be disrespectful to others.

(e) The hare was very boastful.

(f) There was not much doubt that he was over confident.

(g) On the other hand, the sluggish tortoise did not give up the fight.

(h) Though he knew that the hare was faster than most other animals in the jungle, he challenged him.

(i) Let's be self-confident like the tortoise.

(j) At the same time we should not be indolent.

2. (a) Very few problems of Dhaka city are as bad as water logging.

(b) To solve water logging problem is not easy.

(c) Let's hope the authority will address this problem soon.

(d) Some measures have been taken by government to solve this problem.

(e) We/Government must address the problem properly.

(f) We lead a very miserable life in the rainy season.

(g) We cannot but go with this problem.

(h) This problem is the most intolerable phenomenon.

(i) How terribly the people living in the slum suffer!

(j) This problem is worse than any other problem.

3. (a) The student studying irregularly cannot expect a bad result.

(b) But most of our students are not attentive to their studies.

(c) Their valuable time is wasted idly by them.

(d) How harmful wasting time is for them!

(e) Poor result is made by them by repeating this.

(f) Nobody loves them then.

(g) Even their family members treat them then badly.

(h) Failing in the examination is resulted in inferiority complex.

(i) A failed student is the worst student in the class.

(j) So a student should not be unaware of studying regularly and attentively in order to do well in the examination.

সুমন ভূঁইয়া

সহকারী শিক্ষক, সামসুল হক খান স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ডেমরা, ঢাকা