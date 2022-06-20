এসএসসি পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি ইংরেজি দ্বিতীয় পত্র

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থীরা, শুভেচ্ছা নিয়ো। তোমাদের ইংরেজি দ্বিতীয় পত্র বিষয়ের Punctuation থেকে কিছু অনুশীলন দেওয়া হলো। আশা করি তোমরা উপকৃত হবে।

[Use capitals and punctuation marks where necessary in the following text.]

1. arent you going to attend English class Neville shamima asked Im going to the library to borrow books why are you going to borrow during class hours she said.

2. dakatia the divider of chandpur town flows through the town from last 4000 years it has taken rest just after entering into the meghna chandpur is benefited by it from a long past

3. What kind of stories did Aesop tell asked Anwar. fables replied Mrs Amin. do you know what fables are no replied Anwar well continued Mrs Amin. Fables are stories with a message or a moral like work hard do not be lazy in fact this is the moral of my story today.

4. did you hear a sound he asked she replied i heard nothing distinctively listen carefully, he said cant you hear a little moaning sound coming from the old cottage

5. Did people use stamps in those days? asked rafiq yes answered mr jamal the first stamps were used in 1840 are they easy to get now asked rafiq they are very difficult to get now his uncle

6. have you taken your tiffin today father said to me no I replied alas you will not be able to be attentive in the class for this reason I am sorry I will follow your advice.

7. the teacher said to the boy dont you like to practice english it's an international subject and you should be more careful about it

8. why dont you attend classes regularly the teacher said to the boy you can't expect good results unless you attend class as I tell you i am sorry sir I have offended you said the student.

9. aladin asked his mother to sell the lamp the lamp was dusty so, she began to rub it. At once another big genie was there. It said I am genie of the lamp. I obey him who holds it what do you want

Answers:

1. "Aren't you going to attend English class. Neville?" Shamima asked. "I'm going to the library to borrow books. " "Why are you going to borrow during class hours? " she said

2. Dakatia, the divider of Chandpur town, flows through the town from last 4000 years. It has taken rest just after entering into the Meghna. Chandpur is benefited by it from a long past.

3. "What kind of stories did Aesop tell?" asked Anwar. "Fables," replied Mrs Amin. "Do you know what fables are?" "No," replied Anwar. "Well", continued Mrs Amin, "Fables are stories with a message or a moral, like work hard, do not be lazy." "In fact this is the moral of my story today:"

4. "Did you hear a sound? " he asked. She replied, "I heard nothing distinctively." "Listen carefully, he said. "Can't you hear a little moaning sound coming from the old cottage?"

5. "Did people use stamps in those days?" asked Rafiq. "Yes," answered Mr. Jamal. "The first stamps were used in 1840." "Are they easy to get now?" asked Rafiq. "They are very difficult to get now," his uncle replied.

6. "Have you taken your tiffin today?" father said to me. "No." I replied. "Alas! You will not be able to be attentive in the class for this reason." "I am sorry. I will follow your advice."

7. The teacher said to the boy. "Don't you like to practice English? It's an international subject and you should be more careful about it."

8. "Why don't you attend classes regularly?" The teacher said to the boy. "You can't expect good results unless you attend class as I tell you." "I am sorry, sir. I have offended you," said the student.

9. Aladin asked his mother to sell the lamp. The lamp was dusty. So, she began to rub it. At once. another big gente was there. It said, "I am geine of the lamp. I obey him who holds it. What do you want?"

সুমন ভূঁইয়া, সহকারী শিক্ষক, সামসুল হক খান স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ডেমরা, ঢাকা।