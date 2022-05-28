প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট-৫৯

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকার সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো।

1. Who is the modern philosopher who was awarded the Nobel prize for literature?

ক) Lenin

খ) James Baker

গ) Dr. Kissinger

ঘ) Bertrand Russell

২. Who wrote "Beauty is truth, truth beauty"?

ক) Shakespeare

খ) Wordsworth

গ) Keats ঘ) Eliot

৩. Who wrote "A Passage to India"?

ক) Oscar Wilde

খ) Thomas Hardy

গ) Nirad C. Chaudhury

ঘ) E. M. Forster

৪. Who is the author of "The Origin of Species"?

ক) George Orwell

খ) Charles Dickens

গ) Alexander Pope

ঘ) Darwin

৫. 'Paradise Lost' attempted to-

ক) Explain why good and evil are necessary

খ) Justify the ways of man to God

গ) Justify the ways of God to man

ঘ) Show that the satan and God have equal power

৬. Who created 'Macbeth'?

ক) William Wordsworth

খ) William Shakespeare

গ) John Milton

ঘ) George Bernard Shaw

৭. The book 'Treasure Island' is by—

ক) Stevenson

খ) James Joyce

গ) Arthur Miller

ঘ) Homer

৮. The book 'A Long Walk to Freedom' is by—

ক) Stephen Hawking

খ) Nelson Mandela

গ) William Somerset Mougham

ঘ) Salman Rushdie

৯. 'Gulliver's Travels' is written by—

ক) Charles Dickens

খ) William Shakespeare

গ) Jonathan Swift

ঘ) Joseph Conrad

১০. 'Jungle Book' is by—

ক) Rudyard Kipling

খ) Walter Scott

গ) John Keats

ঘ) G.B. Shaw

১১. 'Odyssey' is written by—

ক) PB Shelley

খ) Homer

গ) Ernest Hemingway

ঘ) Wordsworth

১২. Who has written the book “Time Machine”?

ক) John Keats

খ) William Shakespeare

গ) William Wordsworth

ঘ) H. G. Wells

১৩. Who wrote "Sohrab and Rustum"?

ক) Mathew Arnold

খ) Walter Scott

গ) Daniel Defoe

ঘ) Alexander Pope

১৪. 'A Tale of Two Cities' was written by—

ক) Thomas Hardy

খ) Arthur Miller

গ) Jonathan Swift

ঘ) Charles Dickens

15. "Patriotism" poem was written by—

ক) William Wordsworth

খ) Walter Scott

গ) Daniel Defoe

ঘ) P.B. Shelley

16. The epic "Paradise Lost" was written by—

ক) Mathew Arnold

খ) William Shakespeare

গ) Daniel Defoe

ঘ) John Milton

17. "Man and Superman" is a famous drama by—

ক) G.B. Shaw

খ) Homer

গ) Ernest Hemingway

ঘ) Wordsworth

18. The famous novel "A Farewell to Arms" was written by—

ক) Rudyard Kipling

খ) Ernest Hemingway

গ) John Keats

ঘ) G.B. Shaw

19. "A Voyage to Lilliput" was written by—

ক) James Joyce

খ) R.L. Stevenson

গ) Jonathan Swift

ঘ) Gorge Eliot

20. The first English Dictionary was completed by—

ক) Charles Dickens

খ) William Shakespeare

গ) Samuel Johnson

ঘ) Joseph Conrad

Answers: ১. ঘ ২. গ ৩. ঘ ৪. ঘ ৫. গ ৬. খ ৭. ক ৮. খ ৯. গ ১০. ক ১১. খ ১২. ঘ ১৩. ক ১৪. ঘ ১৫. খ ১৬. খ ১৭. ক ১৮. খ ১৯. গ ২০. গ।

গাজী মিজানুর রহমান, ৩৫ তম বিসিএস ক্যাডার।

