প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট-৫৫

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকার সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো।

1. 'Deter' means —

ক) Impede খ) Adroit

গ) Neutral ঘ) Dissect

2.' Disguise' means —

ক) Hide খ) Dreary

গ) Diffuse ঘ) Disparity

3. A synonym for 'Dormant' means —

ক) Ecological

খ) Propagate

গ) Drastic

ঘ) Latent

4. Edifice means —

ক) Palace খ) Dummy

গ) Extreme ঘ) Remote

5. Eloquent means —

ক) Environment

খ) Elect গ) Efface

ঘ) Fluency

6. He has a great experience — dealing with new customers.

ক) to খ) in

গ) on ঘ) with

7. They fantasized — winning the lottery.

ক) by খ) in

গ) about ঘ) from

8. The boy went down — the river.

ক) to খ) up

গ) from ঘ) in

9. I am incapable — making such a hard decision.

ক) to খ) in

গ) of ঘ) by

10. The paper is made — bamboo.

ক) of খ) with

গ) by ঘ) from

১১. The chief justice acquitted him — the charge of murder.

ক) to খ) from

গ) of ঘ) by

১২. He is not answerable — anybody for his mistake.

ক) to খ) with

গ) on ঘ) from

১৩. He has no appetite — food.

ক) for খ) with

গ) on ঘ) from

১৪. His house was adjacent — the bridge.

ক) at খ) to

গ) from ঘ) in

১৫. Hilsa fish abounds — the magna

ক) with খ) in

গ) to ঘ) towards

১৬. Which one is the correct spelling?

ক) Aquarium

খ) Aquerium

গ) Aquariam

ঘ) Aqurium

১৭. Find out the correct spelling?

ক) Admittanc

খ) Admitance

গ) Admittance

ঘ) Admettance

১৮. Choose the correct spelling?

ক) Antecedent

খ) Antecedant

গ) Anticedent

ঘ) Antecident

১৯. Select the correct spelling

ক) Benivolence

খ) Bennivolence

গ) Benevolence

ঘ) Benevolance

২০. Choose the correctly spelt word

ক) Comissioner

খ) Comisioner

গ) Commissionar

ঘ) Commissioner

উত্তরমালা: ১. ক ২. ক ৩. ঘ

৪. ক ৫. ঘ ৬. খ ৭. গ ৮. ঘ

৯. গ ১০. ঘ ১১. গ ১২. ক ১৩. ক

১৪. খ ১৫. খ ১৬. ক ১৭. গ

১৮. ক ১৯. গ ২০. ঘ।

গাজী মিজানুর রহমান, ৩৫ তম বিসিএস ক্যাডার