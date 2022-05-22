Alexa
প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট-৫৫

আপডেট : ২২ মে ২০২২, ০৮:৪১

গাজী মিজানুর রহমান প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকার সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো।
1. 'Deter' means —
    ক) Impede    খ) Adroit
    গ) Neutral            ঘ) Dissect
2.' Disguise' means —
    ক) Hide            খ) Dreary
    গ) Diffuse            ঘ) Disparity
3. A synonym for 'Dormant' means —
    ক) Ecological
খ) Propagate
    গ) Drastic
    ঘ) Latent
4. Edifice means —
    ক) Palace            খ) Dummy
    গ) Extreme            ঘ) Remote
5. Eloquent means —
    ক) Environment    
    খ) Elect            গ) Efface
    ঘ) Fluency
6. He has a great experience — dealing with new customers. 
    ক) to    খ) in
    গ) on    ঘ) with
7. They fantasized — winning the lottery. 
    ক) by    খ) in
    গ) about    ঘ) from
8. The boy went down — the river. 
    ক) to    খ) up
    গ) from    ঘ) in
9. I am incapable — making such a hard decision. 
    ক) to    খ) in
    গ) of    ঘ) by
10. The paper is made — bamboo. 
    ক) of    খ) with
    গ) by    ঘ) from
১১. The chief justice acquitted him — the charge of murder. 
    ক) to    খ) from
    গ) of    ঘ) by
১২. He is not answerable — anybody for his mistake. 
    ক) to    খ) with
    গ) on    ঘ) from
১৩. He has no appetite — food. 
    ক) for    খ) with
    গ) on    ঘ) from
 ১৪. His house was adjacent — the bridge. 
    ক) at    খ) to
    গ) from    ঘ) in
১৫. Hilsa fish abounds — the magna
    ক) with    খ) in
    গ) to    ঘ) towards
১৬. Which one is the correct spelling? 
    ক) Aquarium
    খ) Aquerium
    গ) Aquariam
    ঘ) Aqurium
১৭. Find out the correct spelling? 
    ক) Admittanc
    খ) Admitance
    গ) Admittance
    ঘ) Admettance
১৮. Choose the correct spelling? 
    ক) Antecedent
    খ) Antecedant
    গ) Anticedent
    ঘ) Antecident
১৯. Select the correct spelling
    ক) Benivolence
    খ) Bennivolence
    গ) Benevolence
    ঘ) Benevolance
২০. Choose the correctly spelt word
    ক) Comissioner
    খ) Comisioner
    গ) Commissionar
    ঘ) Commissioner

উত্তরমালা: ১. ক ২. ক ৩. ঘ 
৪. ক ৫. ঘ ৬. খ ৭. গ ৮. ঘ 
৯. গ ১০. ঘ ১১. গ ১২. ক ১৩. ক 
১৪. খ ১৫. খ ১৬. ক ১৭. গ 
১৮. ক ১৯. গ ২০. ঘ।

গাজী মিজানুর রহমান, ৩৫ তম বিসিএস ক্যাডার

বিষয়:

চাকরিক্যারিয়ার টিপসক্যারিয়ারনিয়োগ পরীক্ষাসহায়িকাবেসরকারি চাকরিপরীক্ষার্থীপ্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগচাকরির প্রস্তুতি

