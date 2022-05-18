প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট -৫১

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকার সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো।
1. Which is masculine gender?
a. actor
b. authoress
c. duchess
d. none
2. Which is the common gender?
a. teacher
b. girl
c. father
d. none
3. Which is the common gender?
a. they b. he
c. she d. gold
4. Which is masculine gender?
a. lion b. tigress
c. sultana d. none
5. Which is neuter gender?
a. computer
b. singer
c. writer
d. none
6. Which is feminine gender?
a. bitch
b. hero
c. songster
d. none
7. ‘summer’ কোন লিঙ্গ?
a. পুংলিঙ্গ
b. স্ত্রীলিঙ্গ
c. উভয় লিঙ্গ
d. কোনোটিই নয়
8. দেশ, জাহাজ, রেলগাড়ি কোন লিঙ্গ?
a. পুংলিঙ্গ
b. স্ত্রীলিঙ্গ
c. উভয় লিঙ্গ
d. কোনোটিই নয়
9. How many types of gender exist?
a. one types
b. two types
c. three types
d. four types
10. The child cried for — mother.
a. his b. her
c. its d. none
11. The opposite gender of ‘fox’ is —
a. foxy
b. female fox
c. bitch
d. vixen
12. What is the opposite/ masculine gender of ‘mare’?
a. mermaid
b. stallion
c. bear
d. dog
13. ‘Gander’ is the feminine
of —
a. goose b. geese
c. none
14. Mum-এর পুংলিঙ্গ কোনটি?
a. daddy
b. dad
c. both a + b
d. none
15. Which one is the common gender?
a. doctor
b. book
c. boy
d. family
16. Which one is neuter gender?
a. iron
b. singer
c. parent
d. cousin
17. Which one is not neuter gender?
a. pen
b. box
c. furniture
d. none
18. Which one is not feminine gender?
a. hero
b. heroine
c. tigress
d. manageress
19. Gender শব্দের অর্থ কী?
a. লিঙ্গ
b. বচন
c. কারক
d. কোনোটিই নয়
20. ‘sun’ কে কোন লিঙ্গ হিসেবে ধরা হয়?
a. পুংলিঙ্গ
b. স্ত্রীলিঙ্গ
c. উভয় লিঙ্গ
d. ক্লীব লিঙ্গ
উত্তর: 1. a 2. a 3. a 4. a 5. a 6. a 7. a 8. b 9. d 10. c 11. d 12. b 13. a 14. b 15. a 16. a 17. d 18. a 19. a 20. a
শিক্ষা সর্ম্পকিত পড়ুন:
মন্তব্য
ইহাতে মন্তব্য প্রদান বন্ধ রয়েছে