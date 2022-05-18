প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট -৫১

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকার সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো।

1. Which is masculine gender?

a. actor

b. authoress

c. duchess

d. none

2. Which is the common gender?

a. teacher

b. girl

c. father

d. none

3. Which is the common gender?

a. they b. he

c. she d. gold

4. Which is masculine gender?

a. lion b. tigress

c. sultana d. none

5. Which is neuter gender?

a. computer

b. singer

c. writer

d. none

6. Which is feminine gender?

a. bitch

b. hero

c. songster

d. none

7. ‘summer’ কোন লিঙ্গ?

a. পুংলিঙ্গ

b. স্ত্রীলিঙ্গ

c. উভয় লিঙ্গ

d. কোনোটিই নয়

8. দেশ, জাহাজ, রেলগাড়ি কোন লিঙ্গ?

a. পুংলিঙ্গ

b. স্ত্রীলিঙ্গ

c. উভয় লিঙ্গ

d. কোনোটিই নয়

9. How many types of gender exist?

a. one types

b. two types

c. three types

d. four types

10. The child cried for — mother.

a. his b. her

c. its d. none

11. The opposite gender of ‘fox’ is —

a. foxy

b. female fox

c. bitch

d. vixen

12. What is the opposite/ masculine gender of ‘mare’?

a. mermaid

b. stallion

c. bear

d. dog

13. ‘Gander’ is the feminine

of —

a. goose b. geese

c. none

14. Mum-এর পুংলিঙ্গ কোনটি?

a. daddy

b. dad

c. both a + b

d. none

15. Which one is the common gender?

a. doctor

b. book

c. boy

d. family

16. Which one is neuter gender?

a. iron

b. singer

c. parent

d. cousin

17. Which one is not neuter gender?

a. pen

b. box

c. furniture

d. none

18. Which one is not feminine gender?

a. hero

b. heroine

c. tigress

d. manageress

19. Gender শব্দের অর্থ কী?

a. লিঙ্গ

b. বচন

c. কারক

d. কোনোটিই নয়

20. ‘sun’ কে কোন লিঙ্গ হিসেবে ধরা হয়?

a. পুংলিঙ্গ

b. স্ত্রীলিঙ্গ

c. উভয় লিঙ্গ

d. ক্লীব লিঙ্গ

উত্তর: 1. a 2. a 3. a 4. a 5. a 6. a 7. a 8. b 9. d 10. c 11. d 12. b 13. a 14. b 15. a 16. a 17. d 18. a 19. a 20. a

