প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট-৪৭

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকার সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো।

1. She told us to hurry up. (direct speech)

a. He said, "Do hurry up."

b. She said to us "Hurry up"

c. She told, "Hurry up."

d. none above this

2. He said, "Do the work". (indirect speech)

a. He said that do the work.

b. He asked to do the work.

c. He requested doing the work.

d. He told doing the work.

3. Rana said, "What a fool I' m!" (indirect speech)

a. Rana said that he is a great fool.

b. Rana told that he has been a great fool.

c. Rana exclaimed that he was a great fool.

d. Rana told that he had been a great fool.

4. I said to him, "Excuse me, sir." (indirect speech)

a. I begged him to excuse me.

b. I said to excuse me.

c. I told him to pardon me.

d. none

5. While walking in the garden, I — a snake.

a. saw

b. had seen

c. was seeing

d. none

6. We were watching the news when the telephone —.

a. rang b. rung

c. had rung d. was running

7. Water boils — you heat it to 100 degree centigrade.

a. if b. unless

c. until d. although

8. If I — you, I would love you.

a. am b. was

c. were d. could

9. "Give her a telephone number to ring — she gets lost.’

a. If b. In case

c. unless d. until

10. If you come, I — go.

a. shall b. would

c. could d. was

11. If I knew the answer, — tell you.

a. I'll b. I'd

c. I must d. I can

12. If he had invited me —

a. I would go

b. I might go

c. I would have gone

d. I has gone

13. Had I been rich I — her.

a. would help

b. will help

c. would have helped

14. What is the plural of 'child'?

a. children b. childen

c. childs d. child

15. What is the plural of 'criterion'?

a. criteria b. criton

c. crita d. criteriones

16. What is the plural of 'opus'?

a. opera b. opuses

c. both a & b

d. opusis

17. What is the singular of 'apices'?

a. apex b. apen

c. apicen d. apexe

18. What is the plural of 'wife'?

a. wives b. wife

c. wifces d. wifess

19. What is the word of 'medium'?

a. singular b. plural

c. both a & b

d. none

20. What is the word of 'men'?

a. singular b. plural

c. both a & b

d. none

Answer Sheet: 1. b 2. b 3. c 4. a 5. a 6. a 7. a 8. c 9. b 10. a 11. b 12. c 13. c 14. a 15. a 16. c 17. a 18. a 19. a 20. b

গাজী মিজানুর রহমান, ৩৫ তম বিসিএস ক্যাডার

শিক্ষা সর্ম্পকিত পড়ুন: