প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ বিষয়ভিত্তিক চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট -২৩

প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় আবেদনকারী প্রিয় পরীক্ষার্থী বন্ধুরা, শুভেচ্ছা নেবেন। আপনাদের প্রস্তুতি এগিয়ে রাখতে নিয়মিত আজকের পত্রিকায় সহায়িকা পাতায় থাকছে ধারাবাহিক মডেল টেস্ট। আজ ইংরেজি বিষয়ের ওপর একটি চূড়ান্ত মডেল টেস্ট তুলে ধরা হলো:

1. Government has been entrusted — elected politicians.

(A) with (B) for

(C) to (D) at

2. Which one is correctly spelt?

(A) bouquet

(B) bouquete

(C) bouquette

(D) boquet

3. the verb ‘succumb’

means —

(A) win (B) conquer

(C) achieve (D) submit

4. the word ‘reproduction’

is —

(A) an adjectives

(B) a verb

(C) an adverb

(D) a noun

5. Feed the baby — the milk.

(A) with (B) on

(C) at (D) of

6. Industry is necessity — prosperity.

(A) with (B) for

(C) to (D) at

7. The fire originated — the kitchen.

(A) With (B) to

(C) from (D) at

8. Niger is quick — her work

(A) at (B) for

(C) to (D) with

9. ‘Embroiled ‘ means —

(A) Obviate

(B) Eliminate

(C) Enmeshed

(D) Extrude

10. ‘Equivocal’ is the synonym of —

(A) unequivocal

(B) Definite

(C) manifest

(D) unclear

11. ‘Expunge’ means —

(A) Eradicate (B) Drape

(C) Beautify

(D) Embroider

12. ‘Big Bug’ means —

(A) Important person

(B) Firmament

(C) Pneumatic person

(D) Gaseous

13. ‘Believe one’s ears’

means —

(A) arrange (B) upset

(C) please

(D) composed

14. Be that as it may:

(A) No longer

(B) Moving

(C) However

(D) sparking

15. ‘At a snail’s pace’

means —

(A) slowly

(B) quickly

(C) fastly

(D) Accelerate

16. Change affirmative to negative: I have only a book.

(A) I have nothing but a book

(B) I have not only a book.

(C) I have many books.

(D) I have a lot of books.

17. Change affirmative to negative: I must do it.

(A) I don’t do it.

(B) I cannot but do it.

(C) I am not able to do.

(D) I must don’t it.

18. Change affirmative to negative: I have a few friends.

(A) I have not many friends.

(B) I have not friends.

(C) I have many friends.

(D) I have not a few friends.

19. Change compound to simple: The function was over and the guest returned home.

(A) The function over, the guest returned home.

(B) The function over and the guest return.

(C) The function being over, the guest returned home.

(D) The function being over then the guest returned home.

20. Change complex to compound: Though he was poor, he was honest.

(A) He is poor for he is honest.

(B) He was poor and he was honest.

(C) He was poor but he was honest.

(D) Although he was poor but he was honest.

Answer Sheet-23: 1. c 2. a 3. d 4. d 5. a 6. b 7. c 8. a 9. c 10. d 11. a 12. a 13. b 14. d 15. a 16. a 17. b 18. a 19. c 20. c

