প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি

ইংরেজি
1. The verb of 'Simplification' is–
(a) similar (b) simple
(c) simply (d) simplify
2) The word 'Sibling' means–
(a) a brother (b) a sister
(c) a brother or sister
(d) an infant
3. I gave up — cricket when I got a job.
(a) playing (b) to play
(c) of playing
(d) play
4. Which gender is 'Orphan'?
(a) neuter (b) feminine
(c) common (d) masculine
5. The phrase ‘Dog days’ means–
(a) cold shower
(b) hot weather
(C) ice Storm
(d) heavy rainfall
6. Do you have any money — you?
(a) to (b) with
(c) in (d) on
7) Where is the setting of the play 'Hamlet'?
(a) England (b) Italy
(c) France (d) Denmark
8) What is the noun of the word 'Laugh'?
(a) laughing
(b) laughter
(c) laughable
(d) laughingly
(9) The — she tried, the — she performed.
(a) harder, worse
(b) hard, hardest
(c) hardest, hard
(d) hardly, harder
10) The tea was — to sip.
(a) too hot much
(b) hot much
(c) too hot (d) to hot
11) 'De facto' means —
(a) de jure
(b) two friends
(c) surely (d) in fact
12) Change the Voice: 'Let him be told to go'.
(a) Tell him to go
(b) Let you go
(c) You go
(d) You may go
13) kinship means — .
(a) a bed
(b) blood relation
(c) Kingdom
(d) strange
14) What is the antonym of 'Postpone'?
(a) suspend
(b) adjourn
(c) expedite
(d) defer
15) What is the last word of the proverb 'Handsome is that handsome —?
(a) works (b) does
(c) means (d) thinks
16) honey: Hive: wine — ?
(a) Tub (b) Cash
(c) Bowl (d) Glass
17) Which is the verb of the word 'danger'?
(a) dangerously
(b) endanger
(c) dangerous
(d) dangerity
18) 'Tale of Two Cities' is written by —
(a) Charles Dickens
(b) Jane Austen
(c) Thomas Hardey
(d) George Eliot
19) Choose the correct spelling
(a) separate
(b) seperate
(c) saparete
(d) separet
20) I always take an umbrella — it rains.
(a) incase (b) unless
(c) if (d) in case of
[উত্তর আগামী সংখ্যায়]
মন্তব্য
ইহাতে মন্তব্য প্রদান বন্ধ রয়েছে