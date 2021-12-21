প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ পরীক্ষার প্রস্তুতি

ইংরেজি

1. The verb of 'Simplification' is–

(a) similar (b) simple

(c) simply (d) simplify

2) The word 'Sibling' means–

(a) a brother (b) a sister

(c) a brother or sister

(d) an infant

3. I gave up — cricket when I got a job.

(a) playing (b) to play

(c) of playing

(d) play

4. Which gender is 'Orphan'?

(a) neuter (b) feminine

(c) common (d) masculine

5. The phrase ‘Dog days’ means–

(a) cold shower

(b) hot weather

(C) ice Storm

(d) heavy rainfall

6. Do you have any money — you?

(a) to (b) with

(c) in (d) on

7) Where is the setting of the play 'Hamlet'?

(a) England (b) Italy

(c) France (d) Denmark

8) What is the noun of the word 'Laugh'?

(a) laughing

(b) laughter

(c) laughable

(d) laughingly

(9) The — she tried, the — she performed.

(a) harder, worse

(b) hard, hardest

(c) hardest, hard

(d) hardly, harder

10) The tea was — to sip.

(a) too hot much

(b) hot much

(c) too hot (d) to hot

11) 'De facto' means —

(a) de jure

(b) two friends

(c) surely (d) in fact

12) Change the Voice: 'Let him be told to go'.

(a) Tell him to go

(b) Let you go

(c) You go

(d) You may go

13) kinship means — .

(a) a bed

(b) blood relation

(c) Kingdom

(d) strange

14) What is the antonym of 'Postpone'?

(a) suspend

(b) adjourn

(c) expedite

(d) defer

15) What is the last word of the proverb 'Handsome is that handsome —?

(a) works (b) does

(c) means (d) thinks

16) honey: Hive: wine — ?

(a) Tub (b) Cash

(c) Bowl (d) Glass

17) Which is the verb of the word 'danger'?

(a) dangerously

(b) endanger

(c) dangerous

(d) dangerity

18) 'Tale of Two Cities' is written by —

(a) Charles Dickens

(b) Jane Austen

(c) Thomas Hardey

(d) George Eliot

19) Choose the correct spelling

(a) separate

(b) seperate

(c) saparete

(d) separet

20) I always take an umbrella — it rains.

(a) incase (b) unless

(c) if (d) in case of

